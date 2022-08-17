Court holds Middlesex sheriff's officer to 'higher standard of conduct' for bogus sick day

TRENTON – A state appellate court upheld a 10-day suspension given to a Middlesex County sheriff's officer who lied about being sick so he could attend a wedding, after having been denied permission to switch shifts with another officer.

Luis Suarez was two weeks into his three-month working test period as a newly promoted sergeant in the Sheriff's Office when he called in sick on Sept. 16, 2017, according to court papers.

Suarez, with an unblemished record in a decade in the office, did not want to use vacation or personal time because he had two pre-paid vacations planned for later in the year, court papers say. His request to switch with another officer was denied because it would have resulted in that person having to work overtime, court papers say.

When he called in sick, court papers say, Suarez said he would be confined to his East Brunswick home. Under department rules, an officer who calls in sick must stay at the given address unless to visit a doctor.

But his story was blown when one of his subordinate officers was also at the wedding in Sea Bright, according to court papers.

In the following investigation, Suarez admitted he called out sick to attend the wedding, according to court papers. Sheriff Mildred Scott then gave him a preliminary notice of discipline, charging him with conduct unbecoming, neglect of duty, feigning illness, truthfulness and violations of other department rules, court papers say.

He was notified that Scott wanted to suspend him for 10 days and return him to his former position of sheriff's officer because he was still in the working test period as sergeant, according to court papers.

A departmental hearing upheld the charges and the penalty. Suarez then appealed the suspension to the state Civil Service Commission which referred the case to the Office of Administrative Law.

After a hearing, Administrative Law Judge Sarah Crowley upheld the charges and the suspension, rejecting Suarez’s argument that the 10-day penalty was too severe. Crowley emphasized that although this was the first disciplinary action against Suarez, law enforcement officers have a high standard of conduct.

The judge also discounted Suarez's argument that two other officers had received lesser discipline for similar violations because they had lower rank than sergeant.

In her decision, Crowley wrote that "no one disputes he was a good officer," but could not find any mitigating factors for the penalty.

Crowley also ruled that she could not rule on the demotion because only the suspension was brought before the court.

Suarez then took his case to the state appellate court, arguing that the demotion and suspension were "penalizing (him) twice for the same misconduct." He also contended that his conduct was not of "an egregious nature that warranted the imposition of major discipline for the first offense of a then new sergeant."

He asked the court to reinstate him as a sergeant and remand the suspension to the Civil Service Commission for reconsideration.

But the appellate court wrote in its opinion on Tuesday that none of his arguments had "sufficient merit."

The court wrote that Suarez had not provided any precedent that a boss is prohibited from demoting an employee at the end of a promotional working test period. The court wrote that it could not "fathom why any such prohibition would exist.”

The court also wrote that the charges "rendered him incapable of effectively leading other officers as a sergeant."

The court also wrote that sheriff's officers "are held to a higher standard of conduct than other public employees."

