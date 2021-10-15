Court inquiry into Eric Garner’s death will be held virtually, outraging his mother

A historic court inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Eric Garner’s death in an NYPD chokehold will be held online, a Manhattan judge ruled Friday, outraging his mother who has demanded more information on the police killing for years.

Gwen Carr urged Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Erika Edwards to postpone the inquiry until it’s possible to hold the proceedings in person.

The hearing is set to begin Oct. 25, and will feature testimony from high-level NYPD brass about the response to the horrific video showing Officer Daniel Pantaleo choking Garner as he said “I can’t breathe.”

“As you know, in 2019, Daniel Pantaleo was finally fired because of killing my son with a chokehold, and I’ve fought for five years for this to happen. This didn’t happen because of the police department or the de Blasio administration, it happened because I just fought tooth and nail,” Carr said during a virtual court hearing.

“Now, seven years later, as we know, there has been no officer fired except for Pantaleo, and there were so many involved. We thought that this trial would bring us transparency. I just think that the police officers, the ones who are going to be testifying, I don’t think it would be appropriate for them just to have to roll out of bed and sit in front of a computer.”

Judge Edwards, in response, said she would deny the request. Edwards said the parties’ safety and efficiency were the factors behind her decision. Numerous court hearings have been held virtually since early last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have the utmost respect for you, the work that you’ve done, and I can’t even begin to imagine, like I said earlier, what you’ve been going through,” Edwards told Carr.

“I don’t know how to express to everybody how important this is for me as well, as a judge, to bring the transparency that’s required from this.”

Edwards ordered the inquiry in response to a lawsuit brought by Carr, Garner’s sister Ellisha Flagg-Garner and police reform advocates. The inquiry is allowed under a rarely invoked provision in the City Charter rooted in the corruption of the Boss Tweed era in the late 19th Century.

The judge will not make any factual or legal determination in the case. The purpose of the inquiry is to bring more transparency to Garner’s death.

Democratic candidate for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of the lawyers representing Carr in the case.

Carr’s legal team will seek to uncover new details about NYPD investigations of police at the scene, as well as Garner’s medical treatment. Pantaleo was fired from the NYPD in 2019.

NYPD brass and any cops on the sidewalk when Garner was killed are expected to testify. The Garner camp’s lawyers will also call high-level law enforcement leaders who authorized, managed and made critical decisions in the internal investigation into Garner’s death to the stand.

Mayor de Blasio and former Police Commissioner James O’Neill will not be required to testify.