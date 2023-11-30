Court issues alert about possible jury service scam

Nov. 29—Officials with Yuba County Superior Court said there have been reports of residents receiving calls from scammers related to jury service.

"Scammers have been hard at work telephoning Yuba County residents stating they failed to appear for jury service," the court said. "After a very professional conversation peppered with threats of bigger fines and or jail time, thieves request victims provide them gift card numbers, bank details or other personal information. One person was given a Zoom link to 'verify' the thief's identity when she asked to call them back. She wisely telephoned Yuba County jury staff at the courthouse to check the validity of these requests."

Yuba County Superior Court Executive Officer Heather Pugh said she is "concerned and frustrated" by the recent scam attempts.

"Court staff will not be telephoning to collect jury fines or ask for personal information," Pugh said in a statement. "All communication from the court regarding jury duty is done through the mail."

Officials said Yuba County has implemented a program to address the rising rates of juror nonattendance. When a potential juror misses their assigned jury summons date, court staff then sends a "Juror Failure to Appear Notice" via the U.S. Post Office to the individual.

"These official notices are often the result of unintentionally missed jury service," Pugh said. "We understand life happens, and want to get jurors back on track."

Officials said most oversights can be corrected by following the provided directions to e-mail jury services, which is found on the failure to appear letter.

"These email communications will never include requests for financial information or gift cards to rectify a missed summons," officials said. "There will be no surprise telephone call demanding payment for missed jury service from Yuba County Jury Services."

If you receive a call demanding payment in the form of gift cards or a request to provide personal information for failing to appear for jury duty, report that call to local law enforcement and contact the court's Jury Department at 530-740-1890.