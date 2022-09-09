Court: Jury can hear confession of Elkmont teen charged with murdering family

Sep. 9—ATHENS — Prosecutors will be able to introduce at trial statements made to law enforcement by an Elkmont teen charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of his family, according to a Limestone County Circuit Court ruling Thursday.

Mason Sisk, 14 at the time of the killings and now 17, has a jury trial scheduled to begin Monday.

The defense last month filed a motion to suppress statements Sisk made at the crime scene and later while being interrogated at the Sheriff's Office.

Sisk, who is being tried as an adult, is charged with the Sept. 2, 2019, shooting deaths of his father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-year-old brother Kane; his 5-year-old sister Rorrie; and his 6-month-old brother Colson. The shootings occurred at the family's home on Ridge Road in Elkmont.

He was charged with three counts of capital murder of a victim under 14 years of age and one count of capital murder of two or more people.

Mason Sisk's lawyers argued that their client was illegally questioned while in custody, before being advised of his Miranda rights. In a brief filed last week, they said Sisk was at the scene of the crime for 100 minutes, during much of which time he was handcuffed and in Sheriff's Office vehicles, that his phone was seized and he was not allowed to make a phone call. Despite being in custody, they said, he was not read his Miranda rights until after being transported to the Sheriff's Office.

The defense attorneys argued that the statements Sisk made before receiving the Miranda warning are inadmissible at trial. Because those statements led to his post-Miranda warning confession at the Sheriff's Office, "any statements made by the Defendant after the illegal arrest are due to be suppressed as fruit from the warrantless, illegal arrest."

The Limestone County District Attorney's Office responded in a brief last week that Sisk was not in custody until receiving the Miranda warning, so his statements are admissible. Sisk was handcuffed and questioned at the scene as a matter of public safety as deputies tried to determine what had happened, according to the DA's brief, and he was held in a locked patrol car in case he was also a target of the person who had killed his family.

Even if he was in custody at some point before the Miranda warning, the DA argued, he spent 54 minutes at the scene sitting in the front seat of then-Sheriff Mike Blakely's truck without handcuffs before being transported to the Sheriff's Office. Those 54 minutes were an "intervening event" that broke the causal connection between the arrest, if there was one at the scene, and the confession.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise denied the defense motion to suppress the statements without explanation.

