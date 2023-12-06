COURT UPDATE: Jury will not hear Stand Your Ground instructions in double murder trial

Dec. 6—Jurors considering the fate of double murder defendant Manuel Quezada Jr. will not hear Stand Your Ground instructions when they begin deliberations in the case later today, which also includes "gang-related" sentencing consequences in the event of a guilty verdict.

Quezada, a Hispanic man now 51 years old, shot and killed two Black men at his Owasso home on Oct. 22, 2019. He testified he believed the men, one of whom his daughter had dated, intended to involve his daughter in drug- and sex-trafficking activity.

Judge Stephen Pazzo denied the defense's requests to include in the SYG instructions to the jury and ruled Wednesday morning that only defense of his wife's instructions would be allowed.

"Angelica [Quezada's wife] was present. Angelica did testify at the time of the fight she was scared," Judge Pazzo told the court.

This makes the defense of another in her case allowable, he concluded.

The same defense was not allowed for Samantha as she "did not request or desire defense," Pazzo said.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments Wednesday afternoon and possibly enter deliberations later.

Quezada has never denied shooting Albert Thomas, 20, and Dejon Ross, 21, on that October 2019 evening. However, he claims he did so in self-defense and in defense of his wife and daughter, with a gun he legally owns and carries.

The trial, which is in its 13th day, has been portrayed on some national news and tabloid outlets as being racially motivated, as the defendant is Hispanic and the victims are Black. Brief racial slurs were heard from both sides during and after the deadly encounter when the surveillance video was played for the jurors.

The prosecution used the video surveillance footage of the deadly encounter from Quezada's home to support their claim he was the aggressor, not a victim. At one point, Quezada testified he "dove" into the car, from the passenger's side, in an attempt to take the keys out of the ignition to stop them from leaving with his daughter.

"The defense used the same video as evidence that he only used his gun after Thomas and Ross beat him. He testified from that encounter he sustained scraps and a bruise on his head from a fall on the driveway."

Quezada denies race was a factor, saying he was concerned for his daughter's life and safety. He says he believed Thomas' and Ross' activities were consistent with illegal drug- and human-trafficking.

Quezada testified he came to Oklahoma 27 years ago and started a new life, leaving his youthful gang affiliations behind in California. He most recently worked at NORDAM, a Tulsa aerospace company, and is a licensed real estate associate.

Early in 2019, his daughter apparently became involved with Thomas, one of the shooting victims. The defendant testified he believed, based on the victims' activities and his daughter's physical and mental condition, that Thomas had involved her in a drug- and sex-trafficking operation stretching from Oklahoma to California.

Quezada testified his daughter traveled to California with Thomas and "other men" and was eventually arrested for prostitution and drug trafficking.

Testimony by Quezada revealed the family had sent money to their daughter while she was in California and they did so to Thomas. The money was supposedly for clothes and food she said she needed. Eventually the parents hired a bond company to retrieve their daughter in an attempt to get her back to Oklahoma.

Quezada also testified his daughter had a learning disability and had been a student at Owasso Public Schools. He said the Special Education program had helped her.

The prosecutor objected to the defense's questions about digital forensic evidence from Thomas' cell phone when Rogers County Sheriff's Office Investigator Chris Buck testified earlier in the trial. It was noted that shooting victim Ross' phone has not yet been accessed because it is still password-protected.

When the defense attorney asked Buck whether he had extracted information from victim Thomas' phone, prosecution objected and a sidebar in the judge's chambers was ordered. The line of questioning was dropped.