Court largely completes jury selection in trial for death JB White

May 3—A state district judge and prosecution and defense attorneys probed the minds of dozens of Santa Fe County residents Monday while selecting jurors to weigh the evidence against 18-year-old Estevan Montoya, scheduled to stand trial this week for fatally shooting Santa Fe High School basketball standout Fedonta "JB" White at a house party in 2020.

Montoya faces a charge of first-degree murder and other counts. Defense attorney Dan Marlowe has argued the teen — 16 at the time — shot White in self-defense following an altercation at a private home in Chupadero.

Gun control, self-defense, drug and alcohol abuse, age as it pertains to credibility and the burden of proof were among the topics discussed during voir dire — a French term for jury selection.

The case is likely to be among the most watched in recent Santa Fe history; White's potential as a basketball player captivated many in a town mad for high school hoops.

White, 18, was one of the most heralded boys' basketball players in New Mexico — a potential-filled standout who'd committed to play at the University of New Mexico. A few months before his death, he'd decided to eschew his senior year at Santa Fe High to move on to college early.

He was named to the Class 5A All-State second team after his junior season, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in 2019-20 as the Demons reached the state quarterfinals.

White verbally committed to sign a scholarship to play at UNM, ending a recruiting process in which he attracted interest from teams in some of the nation's top conferences, including Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Texas Christian.

Court documents after the shooting on April 1, 2020, outlined a small, late-night gathering in Chupadero that got out of control, with reports of alcohol use and teens fighting.

Several witnesses told investigators they intervened in melées between boys and girls. After he was shot, White lay wounded at the Chupadero home, telling friends, "Don't let me die."

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington focused his questions primarily on a potential juror's knowledge of expected witnesses during the trial — which is scheduled to start Wednesday and continue through May 18.

Prosecutors from the District Attorney's Office and Montoya's defense team asked potential jurors questions aimed at teasing out biases which could affect their ability to be fair and impartial, then took turns naming jurors they felt should be eliminated "for cause" based on their answers or lack of availability.

One man was disqualified for opining he wouldn't be able to objectively evaluate the guilt or innocence of a defendant who didn't testify in his own defense.

"If the defendant doesn't testify, I'm gonna assume he's guilty," the man said.

In response to questioning from Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols, the man said he didn't think he'd be able to put that aside even knowing the law doesn't require a defendant take the stand.

"No," the man said. "I'd expect him to be able to look me in the eye and tell me he did not do it."

Nichols also asked jurors if they'd be able to give equal weight to the testimony of a hypothetical witness with an "outlaw" face tattoo and a person wearing a suit and tie.

One woman said she couldn't be sure how she'd react until faced with such a scenario.

"Appearances are important, and, if I'm being honest, I just don't know," she said.

Multiple would-be jurors raised their hands when asked if they had potential scheduling conflicts.

Some but not all were excused. A woman who asked to be exempted so she could be at the bedside of her dying grandmother was excused. A journalist who said she had a work trip planned was not.

The court had anticipated jury selection in the case to continue through Tuesday with a goal of selecting at least 40 possible jurors, but the parties struck only about 29 potential jurors from approximately 84 considered Monday, eliminating the need to interview more.

The lawyers will further winnow the remaining 55 jurors Tuesday. The defense will be allowed to strike a dozen more without stating a reason, prosecutors get to make 8 more unquestioned cuts.

Sixteen of the remaining jurors will be selected to hear evidence in the case, but only 12 will deliberate Montoya's guilt or innocence, four will serve as alternates in case one of the jurors becomes unavailable for any reason once the trial has begun.