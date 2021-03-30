Court lets woman's defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. The former "Apprentice" contestant is trying to get her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump moving again now that he's no longer president. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNIFER PELTZ
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former “Apprentice” contestant's sexual assault allegations against him, following a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday.

Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare the that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts. In a one-sentence ruling, the Court of Appeals tossed Trump's appeal as moot now that he's out of the White House.

Lawyers for the woman, Summer Zervos, had asked the high court to nix the appeal and return her defamation suit to a trial court for both sides to continue pretrial evidence-seeking that could eventually enable Zervos’ lawyers to quiz Trump under oath, and his to question her. Deadlines for such questioning, known as a deposition, had been set for last year before Trump appealed to the high court.

“Now a private citizen, the defendant has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims,” lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a statement Tuesday.

A request for comment was sent to Trump's lawyers. Zervos' attorneys said in a court filing last month that Trump's lawyers didn't oppose dismissing the appeal.

Zervos is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she went public during his 2016 campaign with allegations that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping twice in 2007. She had appeared on his reality show “The Apprentice” in 2006 and said she was looking only for career advice when she contacted him afterward.

She sued after he retweeted a message calling her claims “a hoax” and described women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment as “liars” trying to hurt his presidential chances.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz has said that the former president’s statements were true and protected by free speech rights and that Zervos’ claims are meritless.

Zervos is seeking a retraction, an apology and damages.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly.

Recommended Stories

  • Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to co-host Fox News' 'Outnumbered'

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will co-host Fox News' "Outnumbered" alongside Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno.

  • Have you seen this car? Sheriff seeks Chevy Malibu wanted in NC road rage shooting

    “We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard,” the sheriff said.

  • Woman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, attempted rape in new suit

    Hayley Gripp said she was 19 when the alleged assault occurred. Weinstein described the new accusations as "stunningly dishonest and contrived."

  • Teen who recorded George Floyd's death tearfully testified she stays up nights apologizing to him for not saving his life

    "It wasn't right," Darnella Frazier said, describing George Floyd's death. "He was suffering. He was in pain."

  • Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says He Saw His Marriage to Meri 'Dissolve' After Catfishing Scandal

    In 2015, Meri Brown was catfished by a female admirer posing as a man online

  • Traffic snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County after deadly crash

    Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Tow truck driver dies after being struck in suspected DUI crash in Sacramento

    A tow truck driver died after being struck by a suspected DUI driver on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. See more above.

  • Trump's legal problems are growing with 2 grand jury investigations in Georgia and a possible Dominion lawsuit

    Donald Trump faces a growing list of legal challenges since leaving office, with new grand jury investigations and the threat of a defamation suit.

  • Police Intervene as Man Pulls Gun on Anti-Fascist Protesters in Salem, Oregon

    A police officer intervened after a gun was pulled on anti-fascist protesters in Salem, Oregon, as rival groups clashed on March 28.The man is seen in this video emerge from a truck after it’s been splattered with paint.This video shows a police officer demanding the man drop the gun and drop to the ground.Around 150 anti-fascist protesters assembled outside the state Capitol in Salem and occasionally clashed with vehicles bearing American flags, according to news reports.Police said three arrests were made. The Oregonian said the individual seen in this video had yet to be arrested and that police were still investigating. Credit: Independent Media PDX via Storyful

  • 4 COVID measures which will be here to stay... even when the pandemic is over

    The government is aiming to remove all restrictions on social contact on 21 June. But that doesn’t mean life will revert back to exactly how it was before the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

    In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will formally scrap a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights. A State Department official said Blinken will “decisively” repudiate a report prepared by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that sought to pare down the number of freedoms prioritized in U.S. foreign policy. The report from Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights had been harshly criticized by human rights groups.

  • Biden to nominate three Black women in groundbreaking first slate of federal judges

    President Biden on Tuesday announced plans to nominate 11 judges to the federal courts, including D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace former D.C. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland, who is now U.S. attorney general. Why it matters: The nominees include three Black women, and could seat the first Muslim federal judge in the country's history, the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the D.C. District Court, and the first woman of color as a federal judge in Maryland, according to the White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe selections "reflect the president’s deeply-held conviction that the federal bench should reflect the full diversity of the American people," the White House wrote in a news release. Between the lines: The nomination of Jackson will likely spur discussion about a potential nomination for the Supreme Court.Biden has said he will nominate the country's first Black female justice, and the D.C. Circuit Court to which Jackson is nominated is often viewed as a stepping stone for the highest court.Jackson was once a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest judge on the Supreme Court.Other nominees: Zahid N. Quraishi, a magistrate judge and nominee for the New Jersey District Court, would be the first Muslim American to serve on the federal bench. Tiffany Cunningham, a patent litigator in Chicago, was nominated to the Federal Circuit Appeals Court. She would be the first Black woman to serve on that court.Florence Y. Pan, a federal claims court judge, is nominated to replace Jackson on the D.C. District Court. She would be the first Asian American woman on the court.Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, who has served as a federal public defender for the last decade, is a nominee for the Seventh Circuit Appeals Court. She would be the only Black woman on that court's bench.Other nominations include:Magistrate Judge Deborah Boardman and Federal Claims Court Judge Lydia Griggsby for the Maryland District Court.Julien Neals, a county counsel and acting county administrator in New Jersey, to serve on New Jersey's District Court.Civil rights and criminal lawyer Margaret Strickland for the New Mexico District Court.Former federal prosecutor Regina Rodriguez for the Colorado District Court.What he's saying: “This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement."Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong." The White House noted in its news release that "none of the last four administrations had nominated more than two candidates by this point in their presidency." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • N. Korea calls South's leader 'a parrot raised by America'

    North Korea called South Korea’s president “a parrot raised by America” Tuesday, resuming its trademark derisive rhetoric against its rivals amid renewed animosities on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued the latest verbal salvo after South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized the North’s missile launches last week. “We can hardly repress astonishment at his shamelessness,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North’s state media.

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last July that New York would spend $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to help cash-strapped tenants pay months of back rent and avert evictions. More than 57,000 applicants were denied because of criteria set by lawmakers that many said was difficult to meet. New York's experience played out nationwide, with states failing to spend tens of millions of federal dollars aimed at helping renters avoid eviction.

  • Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Missy Elliott Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Their 'Lady Marmalade' Collab

    The iconic collaboration, which is a cover of the 1974 track by Patti LaBelle's girl group Labelle, was the first single on the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001

  • Mich. Republican Apologizes for Calling Governor, Other Female Officials ‘Witches’ Who Should Be Ready to Burn

    "Given the dramatic increase in death threats against Michigan elected officials during the Trump Administration, this type of rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous," the governor's spokesman said

  • Giants to sign Danny Shelton: 4 things to know

    The New York Giants are expected to sign Danny Shelton, so here are four things to know about the team's newest nose tackle.

  • Inside Blair House, the president's official guest house where Vice President Kamala Harris is currently living

    Kamala Harris is staying at Blair House while her future home undergoes renovations. It's actually bigger than the White House and comes with a salon.

  • Kentucky lawmakers send bipartisan election bill to governor

    Kentucky lawmakers finished work Monday night on a bipartisan election measure to make early voting a Bluegrass state fixture — a loosening of voting access in sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere. The bill would give Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. The proposal also aims to strengthen election security protections.