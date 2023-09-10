Court makes decision on man's appeal of attempted murder conviction

A man serving more than 20 years in prison for trying to kill his landlord recently appealed his conviction.

More than a year ago, John Henry Carver was convicted of attempted murder after plotting then carrying out his plan to kill a man.

According to court documents, his appeal cited various issues with the trial.

Facts of the case

The following happened on Dec. 29, 2020, according to documents included in the N.C. Court of Appeals decision:

Between November and December 2020, Carver entered an arrangement with Ralph Hudson and his girlfriend to live in Hudson’s trailer as lessees.

Carver soon told an acquaintance, Chris Moody, that he wished to hurt Hudson.

On the night in question, Carver invited Hudson to come to the trailer. Moody later arrived to find Hudson, Darlene and another woman in the home.

At some point, Carver asked Hudson to talk with him in a bedroom, and on the way back to a common area, he began hitting Hudson on the head with a hammer.

Hudson fell down but managed to get up and walk out of the trailer onto the front porch, but Hudson pursued him and struck him again with the hammer.

After the attack, Moody later told police that he froze during the assault, then left the scene with the hammer because Carver threatened to harm him if he didn’t dispose of it.

Moody took the hammer, drove a distance, threw it behind a bush, and drove to his mother’s house. She called the police.

During a previous interview with Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman, he said Carver's motive was money.

The trial

Carver’s trial began March 21, 2022.

The defendant did not testify, but his interview with police was entered into evidence.

In the interview, Carver said he went after Hudson because he was holding a blanket over a woman’s head with intent to do her harm.

Investigators said there was a blanket neatly folded that did not corroborate that account, and that blood on the porch showed Carver pursued Hudson.

The jury found him guilty, and a judge sentenced him to 26 years in prison, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

The appeal

In Carver’s appeal, his attorney stated four reasons why the decision should be overturned:

Defense of another, which is defined as defending property or a person in distress

Jury not being instructed on a lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter

The testimony of a deputy regarding credibility of witnesses and the defendant’s guilt

Ineffective counsel

The decision

The Court of Appeals responded by saying there were no errors, and that the defendent did not have ineffective council.

“For the foregoing reasons, we affirm the trial court’s rulings and the jury’s verdict,” court documents state.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Court makes decision on man's appeal of attempted murder conviction