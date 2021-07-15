Court: Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock on students with disabilities

Shawna Chen
·3 min read

A Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock devices to enforce corrective behavior in students with intellectual disabilities, a federal court ruled this month.

Why it matters: Critics including the United Nations have described the controversial practice as "torture."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Judge Rotenberg Educational Center treats patients with a range of disabilities and uses the devices to correct self-harming or aggressive behavior in students with psychiatric, behavioral or emotional challenges.

State of play: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implemented a ban of the practice in March 2020, warning that it can cause long-lasting trauma.

  • The ban was national, but the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center was the only school known to have used the device in recent years, the New York Times noted.

  • Evidence of the devices' efficacy is "weak," the FDA said. Delivering shocks results in "an unreasonable and substantial risk of illness or injury."

  • Critics say it also abuses people with disabilities. Shain Neumeier, a lawyer who has represented the center's former residents, told the Times that many are unable to give consent themselves.

  • "This approach involves a lot of dehumanization, an idea that you’re basically training a dog," they said. "Or you’re trying to get a person to do what you want, rather than follow their own goals and get their own needs met."

  • Former residents have spoken out about enduring burn marks, accidental shocks and other abuse.

  • "It’s not safe. It doesn’t feel safe," Jennifer Msumba, a student from 2002 to 2009, said in a 2014 testimony to the FDA. "I ended up having nightmares weekly, if not nightly."

How it works: Students wear a special fanny pack with two protruding wires that are attached to the arm or leg. A staff member with a remote-control device can then trigger quick shocks to the skin.

  • The center has used such devices for decades, according to the Times. Parents must request and consent to the practice. A local judge also has to approve it for use on specific students.

  • Some students' parents have defended the policy, arguing it put a stop to harmful behavior when nothing else could.

  • One parent told the Times that his son, who had been inducing vomiting, was "nearly dead" when he arrived for treatment at the facility.

  • The devices are currently approved for use on 55 people. All are adults, though some were first subjected to the treatment as children.

What they're saying: The judges ruled 2-1 last week that the federal ban interferes with doctors' ability to treat patients at the school.

  • "[T]he FDA lacks the statutory authority to ban a medical device for a particular use," the opinion stated, noting that the decision does not address the actual merits of the ban.

  • "With the treatment, these residents can continue to participate in enriching experiences, enjoy visits with their families and, most importantly, live in safety and freedom from self-injurious and aggressive behaviors," the school said in a statement following the ruling, per Reuters.

  • The FDA declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

    Russian authorities on Thursday outlawed the publisher of an investigative media outlet and listed its journalists as “foreign agents,” the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prosecutor General's office outlawed Project Media Inc. the U.S.-based publisher of Proekt, as an “undesirable” organization, charging that it “poses a threat to the foundation of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.”

  • Pressure mounts to keep tabs on powerful biotechnologies

    Pressure is mounting for enhanced governance of two powerful biotechnologies — genome editing and pathogen-enhancing research.The big picture: Gene editing for the treatment of diseases is rapidly advancing, while the controversy over the origin of the COVID-19 virus is increasing scrutiny on how to manage the risks and benefits of dual-use research that can be used for scientific discoveries and misused by bad actors.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dri

  • Brexit divorce bill is £3bn less than the EU’s estimate, says Treasury

    The UK owes the European Union £3bn less than it has asked for as part of the Brexit divorce bill, the Treasury has claimed, putting the two sides on a fresh collision course. Steve Barclay, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, confirmed on Thursday that the Exchequer’s current estimate of the UK’s contribution was set at £37.3bn. This is significantly below the figure produced by the bloc last week, which stood at approximately £40.8bn. The bill covers spending commitments made during the 47 ye

  • South Africa looting: Government to deploy 25,000 troops after unrest

    Days of widespread violence and looting prompt the biggest deployment since the end of apartheid.

  • On Lithuania's plea, Iraq to probe human smuggling to Europe

    Iraq's foreign minister said Thursday his government would investigate trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically via Belarus to Lithuania. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein made the promise after a meeting in Baghdad with his visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

  • Israelis plan military buildup to counter 'Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon'

    Iran’s burgeoning nuclear weapons threat is spurring Israeli leaders to counter with their own military expansion, according to the Jewish state’s top defense official.

  • Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman

    Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home, according to a police statement obtained by The Associated Press. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. Sherman remained in jail Thursday and was expected to make an initial court appearance in the afternoon.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro cancels events with no timeline for leaving hospital

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has no forecast date for leaving the hospital where he is being treated for an obstructed intestine linked to a 2018 stabbing, as he canceled a weekly broadcast later on Thursday and a weekend event with supporters. His doctors at Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital said in a statement that his situation was "evolving in a satisfactory manner" but there was no timeline for his release from the hospital. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has been hospitalized several times since the near-fatal stabbing, which perforated his intestine.

  • ‘I Made These 3 Healthy Changes During Quarantine And Lost 75 Pounds’

    “I am the most confident I have ever been, and I finally love myself enough to put myself first.”

  • What to Eat and Drink When You Didn't Get Enough Sleep, According to a Dietitian

    Short on shut-eye? These foods will help you get through the day.

  • Can Drinking Chia Seed Water Really Help You Lose Weight?

    An emerging TikTok trend suggests drinking chia seed water can help you feel fuller longer, and therefore help you eat less. Hmm — let's discuss.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why is the FDA not doing the one thing that could boost vaccinations?

    Vaccination holdouts are putting everyone at risk. The FDA could win many of them over by giving full authorization to the vaccines in circulation.

  • Are you heading for a stroke? The quiet signs you need to listen to

    Most of us are familiar with the immediate signs of a stroke, but new research published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry suggests that the warning signs could appear long before it actually happens. In a study of almost 15,000 participants, researchers in the Netherlands found that stroke sufferers show certain signs of cognitive decline up to 10 years before they are taken ill. After a stroke, it is common for sufferers to experience physiological changes that cause a decl

  • Life-saving benefits of statins outweigh the side effects, study concludes

    The benefits of taking statins outweigh the known side effects associated with them, according to a landmark study from the University of Oxford. Statins are drugs which lower the level of cholesterol in a person’s blood and they therefore prevent potentially fatal cardiovascular medical emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes. More than seven million people in the UK take statins every day and patients are often on them for life. However, their use has been a controversial topic and there

  • Covid outbreak among vaccinated Vegas hospital workers underscores Delta risks

    Workers were not hospitalized themselves but incident comes amid rising case numbers in Nevada State health officials say about 46% of Nevadans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images An outbreak of Covid-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant in the US, as Nevada struggles with rising Covid cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at the Sunrise hospital and medical center, only on

  • The COVID-19 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

    Has the delta variant or the coronavirus vaccine changed how patients feel or how sick they're getting? Here's what to know.

  • 24-year-old who needed double lung transplant wishes he'd been vaccinated for COVID-19

    A 24-year-old Georgia man who contracted COVID-19 and required a double lung transplant and remains hospitalized has expressed his regret for not getting vaccinated for the virus that has so far killed more than 607,000 Americans.

  • Five easy ways to ‘nudge’ yourself into losing weight

    Could we be “nudged” into losing weight by the new National Food Strategy without really trying? Psychologist David Halpern, who advises the Government, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that these new plans might even act as a super-sized “double” nudge. Not only could they deter consumers by upping the price of sugar or salt-laden processed foods, putting off consumers, they could also encourage manufacturers to tweak their recipes and keep their customers. Either way, our waistlines win. But

  • You Know Your Chronological Age. But What About Your *Biological* Age?

    Who hasn’t gazed upon a seemingly ageless person and thought to themselves, “Wow, she’s got great genes.” (Vera Wang, anyone?) Well, you, too, can drink from the fountain of youth...but first you’re going to...

  • After Game-Changing Clinical Trial Results, These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Exploding

    Hot off a provocative new set of clinical trial results, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are surging. In the early-stage trial, Intellia's groundbreaking gene-editing therapy performed even better than expected, and it didn't seem to have a burdensome side-effect profile, either. What's more, Cathie Wood, of ARK Investment Management fame, holds both stocks.