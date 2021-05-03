Court, May 3

May 3—Cases completed

The following court cases were handled in magisterial district courts, according to court records:

—A charge for strangulation filed against Gregory M. Shafer, 25, Drums, by Butler Twp. police after a Feb. 8 incident on Bear Run Road was withdrawn by officers April 14.

—A charge for accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property filed against Kianna A. Blaser, 30, Drums, by Hazleton police after a June 12 incident was withdrawn April 4. Instead, she pleaded guilty to a summary traffic citation.

—A case against Monique R. Pappalardo, 37, Hazleton, for simple assault and harassment in relation to a Dec. 31 incident handled by Hazleton police was dismissed by Magisterial District Judge Donald Whittaker, Nanticoke, on April 7. The docket states the victim didn't appear in court.

