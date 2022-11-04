Court monitor: Tompkins County indictments in late December 2015

The following people have been indicted by a Tompkins County grand jury:

• David A. Reap, 20, of Groton, was indicted Dec. 17 on charges of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. According to court documents, around Sept. 3 in Tompkins County, Reap had sex with someone younger than 15. He was originally charged Nov. 16 by the Groton Village Police Department.

• Demaija U. Stewart, 36, of Ithaca, was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 22 on charges of second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.

According to court documents, on Sept. 25 Stewart caused injury to another person. The documents also state Stewart injured someone who had an order of protection. Stewart is also accused of stealing a debit or credit card, damaging property, preventing someone from calling for emergency services and restraining someone.

Stewart was charged by Ithaca City Police on Oct. 6.

• Frank T. Warner, 29, of Dryden, was indicted Dec. 17 on charges of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. On Oct. 13, Warner allegedly injured a child who was younger than 7 years old, according to court documents. The two counts of endangering the welfare of a child are in connection to incidents from Nov. 6, 2014 through about Oct. 13 for one count, and from September through Oct. 13 for the second count.

Individuals charged with criminal offenses noted in this column will face a court proceeding to determine whether they are guilty of the charges.

