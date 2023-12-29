Court: MSP can't fire trooper who grabbed at colleagues' genitals while drunk at party

LANSING — The Michigan State Police can't fire a trooper who pleaded "no contest" to misdemeanor assault and battery charges after allegedly getting drunk at an off-duty party and grabbing fellow officers by the genitals, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in an opinion released Friday.

Instead, Trooper Megan Moryc can be disciplined only with an unpaid suspension, as an arbitrator ordered, the court ruled.

The MSP fired Moryc in 2021 after she pleaded no contest in Grand Traverse County to two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, in exchange for two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct being dismissed, according to the case summary included with the opinion. Moryc was sentenced to 30 days in jail and released after 21 days, according to the case summary.

In Michigan, a no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated similarly by the courts.

According to the summary, Moryc got drunk at an off-duty trooper association event and grabbed one colleague by the rear end and tried to grab his genitals while he was walking with his wife, and struck a second male colleague in the genitals. "Further surveillance video also allegedly captured (Moryc) grabbing the genitals of other male coworkers," the summary said.

Moryc, initially suspended with pay, was fired after the MSP determined she violated the department's code of conduct.

But the arbitrator, while agreeing Moryc violated the code of conduct, found that firing her was not justified. The arbitrator noted in her award that Moryc said at her administrative hearing that she was "just playing a game with her coworkers." The arbitrator said the incidents were fueled by the trooper's "excessive intoxication" and the MSP had not fired other troopers for offenses while drunk and off duty.

The case revolved around the power of the arbitrator appointed under the MSP's collective bargaining agreement with the Michigan State Police Troopers Association.

"The MSP gets to decide discipline," Assistant Attorney General Shelley McCormick argued before the Court of Appeals in September. "The arbitrator doesn't get to decide discipline."

The three-judge panel said, in part: "We cannot ignore the portion of the (collective bargaining agreement) that clearly gives the arbitrator the right to determine whether she believed that discharge was supported by just cause, and to reinstate an employee if not."

Timothy Dlugos, the attorney representing the troopers association, argued the MSP does not have "absolute discretion" on the level of discipline imposed.

Dlugos and Moryc did not immediately respond to email messages. The Michigan Attorney General's Office had no immediate comment.

