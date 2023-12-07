COURT UPDATE: Murder defendant found not guilty of gang-related charges

Dec. 7—The big clock on the front of the Rogers County Courthouse was edging toward midnight Wednesday, Dec. 6, when a jury of 10 women and two men returned a not guilty verdict on the gang-related portion of double murder charges against an Owasso man.

He was charged in the shooting deaths of two black men four years ago.

Manuel Quezada Jr., 51, of Owasso, was also found guilty of the lesser charges of manslaughter in the first degree in the shooting deaths of Albert Thomas and Dejon Ross on the night of Oct. 22, 2019. He is now facing six and 10 years in jail, respectfully.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the state out of 12th Judicial District Attorney Matt Ballard's office agreed to allow the jury to consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The verdict came after 13 days of testimony. The trial was frequently interrupted by attorney sidebars and courtroom breaks that sometimes stretched into hours as attorneys and the judge hashed out differences over permissible evidence and jury instructions.

Neither the defendant's nor the victims' families wanted to make a statement immediately following the verdict.

The trial's narrative offered a complex and sometimes contradictory storyline. Video surveillance footage from the defendant's own home security cameras — showing the fatal encounter with the shooting victims — was used by both prosecution and defense, trumping eyewitness testimony.