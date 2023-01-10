Court: Next hearing in Lily Peters murder case won't be moved up

Jan. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The next court hearing for the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters last April in Chippewa Falls will not be moved up.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs held a scheduling conference Monday morning with both attorneys about the next court dates in the murder case. Ultimately, Gibbs left the existing court dates in place. The next court date is set for Aug. 7 and slated to last five days. At the meeting Monday, the attorneys opted to add a sixth day to that court hearing to make sure they finish resolving all issues, said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

The 14-year-old suspect, identified in court records as C. P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen has indicated he will file a "reverse waiver," which would send the case from adult court to a juvenile proceeding, although that document hasn't yet been filed.

In October, Newell wrote a letter to the court, saying that both of Lily's parents had requested a hearing be set earlier. He said victims have the "right to have the proceedings free from unreasonable delay."

"(The parents) are concerned that the defense may be attempting to stall the case, and want to make sure their daughter receives justice in a timely manner," Newell wrote. "I believe it is reasonable to try and set the hearing for the spring of 2023."

Cohen responded that all parties had agreed to the Aug. 7 date to begin the next hearing.

"I can advise this court that I do not have any time before August 2023 to have this matter rescheduled to any date sooner," Cohen wrote. "My client and his family are not any less disappointed in the scheduling in this matter than are others, but the situation is what it is, given all of the calendars, the number of potential witnesses, the length of this trial, and expert witness availability, as well as other issues."

Cohen added that he is already booked with trials into 2024.

Lily Peters went missing April 24, 2022. Her body was discovered the morning of April 25. When interviewed by investigators, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was dead. He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, "drug her a few feet," and covered her body with leaves.

So far, the suspect has not appeared in person in court; he has appeared via video from the juvenile detention center. Because the suspect is a juvenile, Judge Ben Lane — who was originally assigned to the case — has prohibited the media and general public from taking video or pictures of him during court proceedings.