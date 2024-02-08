Court nixes city plea to dismiss former Cincinnati fire chief's wrongful firing suit

Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington in 2023 at Cincinnati City Council shortly before he was fired. Washington is suing the city of Cincinnati alleging his firing violated his due process rights.

A federal court judge is allowing former Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington to the sue the city of Cincinnati for what Washington alleges is a violation of his due process rights when he was fired last year.

The city had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, which also alleges defamation and conspiracy to violate Washington's due process. Washington is seeking back pay, lost benefits and punitive damages.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole determined this week Washington has valid claims.

“I hope and expect this is the first step toward justice in my case," Washington said is a statement provided to the media. “Like so many who have served, my tenure at the Cincinnati Fire Department will always be my proudest accomplishment. The truth always comes to light in the end, and I am confident that justice will prevail in our case.”

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Washington last March after his 30 years of service to the city.

Long said Washington created a hostile work environment for female firefighters and then failed to respond to orders that the culture be fixed.

An Enquirer review of Washington's personnel file found no record of the issues that cost him his job.

Washington accused the mayor and city manager of conspiring to fire him on bogus charges.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last April against the city, Washington said he suffers from "post-traumatic stress disorder due to this incident" and that the firing came on the eight-year anniversary of the death of his friend and fellow firefighter Daryl Gordon, who died in a fire, made the firing all the more traumatic.

