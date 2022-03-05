Court notes: Ocala man sentenced to 30 years in prison for molesting two children

An Ocala man charged with molesting children was sentenced by a judge to 30-years in prison.

Jonathan Michael Almodovar was given the sentence by Circuit Judge Peter Brigham when he pleaded no contest to charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12, according to court documents. Two charges of sexual battery on a child under 12 were not prosecuted by the State Attorney's Office, records show.

Almodovar cannot have any contact with the victims and must register as a sexual predator. He has 1,346 days of credit while at the Marion County Jail.

The now 30-year-old man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies in the summer of 2018 for behaving inappropriately with two children under 12, according to an arrest report.

In separate interviews at Kimberly's Center for Child Protection, the victims told officials about the abuse.

The man told a sheriff's detective in an interview that he molested one of the children.

