Court notes: Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of shooting at vehicle

Charges against an Ocklawaha man accused of firing shots into a vehicle were dropped by prosecutors who cannot find the witness, and officials believe the alleged suspect may have a self-defense case.

Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney said in a report submitted to the court that the only witness/victim in the case able to identify the defendant as the person who fired the gun at the victim's vehicle has fled the country and they've been "unable to locate him after a diligent search."

The prosecutor said "the Defendant has a valid self-defense claim and, given the evidence in the case, it cannot be refuted. For these reasons, the likelihood of conviction at a jury trial is slight."

Kidney notes in the court document that a copy of the memorandum was sent to the man's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Kathryn Hamilton.

Guillermo Diaz-Colon

Guillermo Diaz-Colon was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The 44-year-old man had a court date for the offenses scheduled for Nov. 29.

Ocala Police Department officers at a crime scene

Diaz-Colon was arrested in October 2019 on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery great bodily harm with weapon or firearm.

According to Ocala police officials, Diaz-Colon was suspected of opening fire from a vehicle he was driving along West State Road 40 into another vehicle that was reportedly next to him.

Officers were told Diaz-Colon's vehicle, identified as a Chevy Malibu, pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and the driver's side window rolled down. Diaz-Colon allegedly fired shots from the Chevy and at least one bullet struck a then 42-year-old woman in the upper body.

At the time, the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police officials said.

Interviews

After the shooting, an officer was stopped and notified about the incident, officials said. Diaz-Colon and another person who was in the vehicle were found and questioned about the shooting. Officials said the person who was in the vehicle with Diaz-Colon denied being the triggerman.

Diaz-Colon told a detective he had issues with at least one occupant in the other vehicle. He did not want to tell the detective about the disagreement.

Prosecutors had a difficult time with the case and last month announced charges were being reduced because they couldn't find the witness who saw the shooting.

