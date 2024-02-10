Court now accepting applications for Sutter County Grand Jury members

Feb. 9—Officials with the Sutter County Superior Court of California announced that applications are now being accepted for those who would like to be a part of the 2024/25 Grand Jury.

"The function of the Grand Jury, over the course of one year, is to investigate the operations of various officers, departments and agencies of local government including city and county offices, school districts and special districts," the court said. "As an independent body that operates separate from the entities and officials it investigates, this watchdog agency has broad access to public officials, employees, records and information and promotes government accountability."

Service on the Grand Jury is voluntary and members include "concerned citizens working together to make our community better and ensure that our tax dollars are spent appropriately," officials said.

The term for the 2024/25 Sutter County Grand Jury begins after July 1 and ends on June 30, 2025. In order to qualify as a candidate for the Grand Jury, applicants must have lived in Sutter County for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have sufficient fluency in English, the court said.

To submit a Grand Jury application, visit sutter.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury.

"Upon acceptance of the application, interested parties will be summoned for a Grand Jury interview before final approval," the court said.