Court officer found fatally shot in Clay Twp. while serving eviction notice

The Clay Township Police Department is investigating the apparent fatal shooting of a court officer who was serving an eviction notice.

Police began searching for the officer around 2 p.m. Thursday because he had not been heard from since the morning, according to a news release from the department.

Officers went to the residence where he was supposed to serve the eviction notice in the 6100 block of Genaw Road and found him dead from a gunshot wound.

There was a brief standoff with another person at the residence before the person was arrested.

The victim's name was not released Friday pending notification of family. Police have also not released details regarding the person who was arrested.

The Clay Township Police Department is working with the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office and Michigan State Police Crime lab to investigate the death.

