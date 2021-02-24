Court officer held without bail in domestic assault case

Feb. 24—NEWBURYPORT — A Lawrence District Court officer was held without bail Monday following his arraignment on domestic abuse charges.

John Hernandez, 38, was arrested Saturday after an incident at his home, police said.

Hernandez was charged with domestic assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness following the incident, which was initially reported to police Saturday at 3:36 p.m., police said.

Because of his work in Lawrence, Hernandez was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court. Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held without bail pending a hearing Wednesday morning to determine if he is a danger to himself or the community.

The alleged victim told police she considered getting protective restraining orders against Hernandez in the past, but chose not to because of his employment and fears he would "kill her," police said.

The woman also told police Hernandez has a license to carry guns and owns two firearms.

She told an officer that during the assault, Hernandez grabbed her right upper arm, pulled her away from a door, and then slammed the door. He then stood between the door and the woman, and refused to let her leave, police said.

The woman told investigators she got away from Hernandez and went to the police station on Lowell Street. Hernandez followed her there, however, and told her to leave the station, police said.

After the incident, police said the woman again expressed fear Hernandez would kill her.

Officers also spoke with Hernandez, who denied grabbing the woman and said all he wanted to do was talk to her.

He denied following her to the police station, saying he just happened to see her parked in front of the building, according to police.