Court officer held without bail in domestic assault case

Jill Harmacinski and Dave Rogers Staff Writers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.

Feb. 24—NEWBURYPORT — A Lawrence District Court officer was held without bail Monday following his arraignment on domestic abuse charges.

John Hernandez, 38, was arrested Saturday after an incident at his home, police said.

Hernandez was charged with domestic assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness following the incident, which was initially reported to police Saturday at 3:36 p.m., police said.

Because of his work in Lawrence, Hernandez was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court. Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held without bail pending a hearing Wednesday morning to determine if he is a danger to himself or the community.

The alleged victim told police she considered getting protective restraining orders against Hernandez in the past, but chose not to because of his employment and fears he would "kill her," police said.

The woman also told police Hernandez has a license to carry guns and owns two firearms.

She told an officer that during the assault, Hernandez grabbed her right upper arm, pulled her away from a door, and then slammed the door. He then stood between the door and the woman, and refused to let her leave, police said.

The woman told investigators she got away from Hernandez and went to the police station on Lowell Street. Hernandez followed her there, however, and told her to leave the station, police said.

After the incident, police said the woman again expressed fear Hernandez would kill her.

Officers also spoke with Hernandez, who denied grabbing the woman and said all he wanted to do was talk to her.

He denied following her to the police station, saying he just happened to see her parked in front of the building, according to police.

Recommended Stories

  • Number of inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots rises to 79

    The number of inmates who have died in riots at multiple prisons in Ecuador this week increased to 79 on Wednesday after authorities regained control of the facilities in three cities. The national agency responsible for the prisons said 37 inmates died in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil, 34 in the southern city of Cuenca and eight in the central city of Latacunga. Photographs and videos on social media show alleged inmates who had been decapitated and dismembered amid pools of blood.

  • Man experiencing mental health episode died after police kneeled on neck, family claims

    Angelo Quinto reportedly said ‘please don’t kill me’ when officers restrained him

  • Ukraine: Health workers welcome COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Ukraine launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign Wednesday in hopes of halting the spread of the coronavirus that has put a significant strain on the country's teetering health care system. Medical workers and military personnel in different regions of the country were the first to get their shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, 500,000 doses of which arrived in the Ukrainian capital from India on Tuesday. It is better to prevent infections "than to treat the complications of the disease later,” said Yevgeny Gorenko, an intensive care specialist who was the first person to receive a shot on Wednesday.

  • 18-year-old gets in middle of Irving family fight, fatally shoots man, warrant says

    A 35-year-old Irving, Texas man was shot to death Sunday night.

  • Asylum seekers rush to register for US border processing

    In the first five days since the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden began to process the thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees registered 12,000 people. Migrants who have waited in Mexico and elsewhere to get hearings on their U.S. asylum requests are dealing now with a mix of hope and frustration, along with overloaded websites and telephone lines that never stop ringing. The hurdles are far better than the seemingly endless wait often in wretched conditions of tens of thousands of asylum seekers forced to choose between waiting in Mexico — or returning to Central America — under the Migrant Protection Protocols, or Remain in Mexico program.

  • Scant evidence against Thunberg ally: India court

    The 22-year old climate activist and ally of Greta Thunberg, who has been facing possible life imprisonment in India on accusations of sedition has been grated bail.And, the judge that granted it says there's little evidence against her.Disha Ravi's mother, overjoyed outside the packed court on Tuesday, said she had faith in the Indian judicial system.Ravi was arrested on February 13th for allegedly helping to create an online toolkit for supporters of the ongoing, and massive farmer protests that have swept the country since last year.Police say the kit included plans to foment violence at the demonstrations.But in a written statement, the judge in New Delhi says there is, quote, "scanty and sketchy evidence available" to back up the case, that the "young lady" had a completely clean criminal record, and they could find no reason to send her to jail.The judge also said that the toolkit didn't seem to have any call for violence in it.Ravi's arrest has stoked claims that Indian authorities are suppressing opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. His government has tried for months to end the farmers protests, to no avail.

  • Youngsters can sing again as Swiss start lockdown exit

    Switzerland's young people will be able to sing again from March 1, the government on Wednesday, as it announced the first phase in a cautious easing from COVID-19 restrictions. The cabinet, conscious of the impact the lockdown and social distancing is having on the psychological health of youngsters, said it was allowing sports and cultural activities for under-20s to resume, raising the age limit from 16. Switzerland said in December it was banning singing to check the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Ex-Marine from NC accused of killing wife is shot while beating trans woman, PA cops say

    He was released from prison in 2019, records show.

  • ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ Sells to Screen Media, Gets 2021 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Creeper is back and looking for blood. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” the fourth installment in the long-running horror franchise, has sold worldwide distribution rights to Screen Media. The studio plans to release the film in North America in the fall of 2021. Screen Media previously released “Jeepers Creepers 3.” The latest installment in the series […]

  • Biden CIA nominee Burns calls China an 'authoritarian adversary'

    U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as the key to U.S. national security. Burns, 64, a former career diplomat who worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations, is expected to easily win confirmation to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Burns has already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior positions at the State Department.

  • New York grand jury votes not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude death

    A grand jury in New York state voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the upstate city of Rochester, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police.

  • Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests: Treasury nominee Adeyemo

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries. Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries to provide additional resources to poorer countries.

  • With its own COVID-19 vaccine trial on pause, Sanofi will produce 12 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate

    While its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate faces trial delays, French drug maker Sanofi will use its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy L'Etoike, France, to formulate and fill vials with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. The goal, Sanofi said, is to produce about 12 million doses in its facility. The companies are considered rivals, but Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the company is "stepping forward to show solidarity" amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as it remains focused on eventually moving forward with its own trials. Sanofi previously agreed to help bottle and package 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comRochester police who killed Daniel Prude during mental health crisis won't face chargesAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingJustin Trudeau tells Biden 'U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years'

  • Germany is pushing hard for people to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as many turn it down in hope of a Pfizer shot

    Germany is trying to get its vaccination program back on track after surprisingly low take-up for the AstraZeneca shot.

  • Gucci has reportedly extended its lease in the Trump Tower. Other companies, including Tiffany's, have pulled away from the former president.

    Gucci, the Trump Tower's biggest commercial tenant, has extended its lease for the building beyond 2026, The New York Times reported.

  • Daniel Kaluuya said he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' world premiere: 'that's the industry'

    Kaluuya said he was shooting "Black Panther" and even cleared his schedule to attend the premiere but no one invited him.

  • How a wealthy businesswoman moved to a depressed, rural corner of Georgia, won over its voters, and got them to send her to Congress

    Majorie Taylor Greene's success is a story of how the wealthy and radical prevail in one of the nation's most conservative districts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths

    An Oklahoma man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said. A judge denied bail Tuesday for Lawrence Paul Anderson, who faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming for the attack this month in Chickasha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart.

  • Late night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

    "Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion," James Corden reminded viewers on Tuesday's Late Late Show. "Well, after publicly declaring that he was ready for the legal fight, it turns out Giuliani's spent a week dodging process servers who were trying to hand him the lawsuit. They had to catch Giuliani and serve him the papers. This should 100 percent be televised. This should be a challenge on The Amazing Race. What a fall from grace Giuliani's had — he went from being the president's personal lawyer to basically living out the plot of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. You know who should be serving Rudy Giuliani these papers? Sacha Baron Cohen. Wouldn't it be great if Borat served the papers?" "If they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should have just had Borat's daughter stuff them in his pants," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. But Dominion really did have "a heck of a time serving him with papers. You know, in order to sue someone you have to touch them with the document to get the lawsuit going. But every time the process server got close, Rudy would transform into a bat and fly away. No, but really, at one point the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy's doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground." "Rudy Giuliani isn't on the list at CPAC," this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, but Donald Trump is making his first public post-presidency appearance there Sunday, Kimmel said. "How much McNugget rage weight do you think he's put on?" "With all the crises facing our nation, conservatives are focusing on the most pressing issue of all: Fascists being kicked off of Twitter," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. CPAC's theme this year "is 'American Uncanceled.' I didn't know America was canceled! Although I'm not surprised — the last season was pretty unbelievable. A pandemic and Nazis? Okay, pick one. We've jumped the shark," he said. "Still, better than last year's CPAC theme: 'Giving the Flag the Clap.'" "In the last 24 hours, all the biggest stories involve old men crying," Colbert said. "It's like being at Denny's the day they discontinue the $6.99 Super Slam." Who cried? President Biden, Attorney General-designate Merrick Garland, and a NASA Mars lander manager. Giuliani's tears went unremarked. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingTiger Woods likely looking at 'long road' to recovery after serious car accident, experts say