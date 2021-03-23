Court officer released on bail in domestic violence case

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 23—SALEM — A Lawrence District Court officer charged with domestic abuse last month was released on bail Monday following a review hearing in Salem Superior Court.

While Judge Salim Rodriguez Tabit found John Hernandez of Lawrence a danger to his alleged victim and society, he was released on several conditions.

In addition to posting $100 bail, Hernandez must wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from Ipswich and two Lawrence addresses, have no contact with the alleged victim, maintain employment and other conditions, according to an Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

Hernandez is due back in Newburyport District Court on April 23 for a pretrial hearing. The case against Hernandez was transferred from Lawrence District Court, where he works, to Newburyport to avoid a conflict of interest.

In late February, Newburyport District Court Judge William Martin denied Hernandez's attempt to be released pending trial after finding him to be too dangerous to the alleged victim. But under state law, Hernandez had the right to appeal the decision during a bail review hearing in Superior Court.

Hernandez, 38, was charged with domestic assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness after an incident at his home.

At the hearing in Newburyport last month, an Essex County prosecutor said there has been a string of domestic abuse-related incidents involving Hernandez and a woman since 2017.

The woman tried to report those incidents to police but stopped each time, fearing Hernandez would lose his job and then seek retribution against her.

When told Hernandez was going to be charged following the incident, she told the court "he's going to kill me," according to Assistant District Attorney Erin McAndrews.

But Hernandez's attorney, Socrates De La Cruz, said Essex County prosecutors misrepresented the woman's statements to police so much so that she hired an attorney to represent her. He told Martin that she would not press charges and wanted the case dropped.

The woman and her attorney were among those in the audience. They were seen in the lobby speaking to De La Cruz after the hearing.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Recommended Stories

  • EssilorLuxottica gains EU okay for $8.5 billion Dutch buy

    Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 7.2 billion euro ($8.5 billion) acquisition of GrandVision after pledging to sell more than 300 stores in three countries to address competition concerns. Formed in 2018 from the merger of French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, EssilorLuxottica also makes eyewear for luxury brands such as Chanel, Prada and Versace. The company is at loggerheads with Dutch retail chain GrandVision over the latter's management of the coronavirus crisis, with litigation currently before a Dutch court.

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Government and corporate bonds around the world have tumbled in their worst start to a year this century, as markets spooked by the prospect of resurgent inflation turn increasingly volatile.The notes have lost over 3.7% so far in 2021, according a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade securities across currencies going back to 1999. That’s worse than for similar periods in previous years, even after dip-buying in recent days.An unprecedented confluence of events has triggered concerns that faster inflation will increasingly eat into fixed-income returns. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed earlier this month in the U.S. came as many central banks have also vowed to keep rates near historic lows. At the same time, progress with vaccines has helped authorities lift lockdowns, spurring signs of a global economic rebound.The Federal Reserve said last week that it expects a bump in consumer prices this year to be short-lived. Markets are worried all the same. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade rose to about 2.3% last week, the highest since 2013.Investors longing for a sign it’s safe to pile back into their favorite risky bets for the year are becoming fixated with measures of bond volatility. As they wait for the extreme moves to subside, they’re cutting duration in fixed-income portfolios.The ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge which uses one-month implied price swings across different bond maturities in the U.S. Treasury market, has averaged the highest this month since April last year“In order to calm down markets and improve sentiment, we need to find a plateau where rates could stay for several days,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at German money manager Union Investment.Long-dated Treasuries have been leading yields higher, with the pain spreading in recent weeks also to the belly of the curve. U.S. government debt of 25 years or longer have lost about 14% so far in 2021. Some investors such as Ray Dalio and Bill Gross are predicting more losses in Treasuries.As a result, strategists are predicting large quarter-end rebalancing flows out of equities and into Treasuries. Bank of America strategists estimated that $88.5 billion could shift into U.S. fixed income, including $41 billion into Treasuries.Read more: Dalio wants you to swap Treasuries for Chinese debtThe selloff put an end to the bull market in long-term U.S. Treasuries that began in the early 1980s. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Total Return Index, which tracks bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has plunged more than 20% since its peak in March 2020, putting the market in bear territory.The jump in borrowing costs is spurring corporates globally into action. They’ve sold more than $740 billion of notes across currencies so far this year, the most ever for such a period. Shorter debt is hot, with over half of last week’s U.S. high-grade deals featuring two- or three-year tenors, offering investors a greater degree of protection from rising bond yields.High-yield corporate bonds have also done far better than U.S. government debt or investment-grade notes from companies because of their larger spreads, which give them a buffer against rising yields. Asia high-yield dollar notes, which have even bigger yield premiums, have bucked the broader trend to make money.Some non-U.S. dollar fixed income, such as European high-yield bonds, Chinese yuan debt, and a Japanese currency-based basket of investment-grade securities, are also still in the black. That compares with a loss of about 5% so far this year for U.S. investment-grade credit.(Adds quarter-end rebalancing forecast in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas to Allow Shots for All Adults; Pfizer Pill: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said it has begun human safety testing of a new pill to treat the coronavirus that could be used at the first sign of illness. The head of the World Health Organization called recent increases in deaths and cases “truly worrying trends.”AstraZeneca Plc said it will release up-to-date results from the final stage trial of its vaccine within 48 hours, responding to criticism from a U.S. science agency. The European Union and Britain edged toward breaking their deadlock over the drugmaker’s shots, while Germany will impose a hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a wave of infections.Progress in fighting the crisis is showing signs of stalling. While fatalities in the U.S. and U.K. ease, places like India and eastern Europe are seeing a resurgence. Hungary is short of doctors and nurses, forcing hospitals to put out a call for untrained volunteers.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 123.7 million; deaths top 2.72 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 458 million shots given worldwideHong Kong vaccine rollout hampered by reliance on Chinese shotsVaccinating some of world’s remotest communities tests Australia‘Too many questions’: Decades of mistrust spur vaccine hesitancyWhere are we in hunting for the coronavirus’s origin?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Texas Opening Vaccines to All Adults (11:15 p.m. NY)Texas joined a growing list of U.S. states opening vaccinations to all adults.Pfizer Begins Human Trials of Covid Pill (11:05 a.m. NY)Pfizer Inc. said it has begun human safety testing of a new pill to treat the coronavirus that could be used at the first sign of illness.If it succeeds in trials, the pill could be prescribed early on in an infection to block viral replication before patients get very sick. The drug binds to an enzyme called a protease to keep the virus from replicating. Protease-inhibiting medicines have been successful in treating other types of viruses, include HIV and Hepatitis C.The new protease inhibitor is the second such medicine Pfizer has brought into human trials to treat Covid-19. Pfizer is testing another given intravenously to hospitalized virus patients.NYC Municipal Workers Will Return May 3 (10:30 a.m. NY)New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said about 80,000 city workers will return to their offices beginning May 3, a promise he outlined in his State of the City address in January.“We’re going to have strict safety measures in place,” de Blasio said Tuesday during a virus briefing. “It’s another step toward the full recovery of New York City.”The city has administered more than 3.4 million vaccines and is expecting a “major boost” in supply in early April, the mayor said. All New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to get their Covid-19 shots.Portugal Reaffirms Vaccine Goal (9:44 a.m. NY)Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido reaffirmed that the country will meet a goal to administer a vaccine dose to at least 80% of people over 80 by the end of March. “Naturally, if we had access to more vaccines we would have the possibility of vaccinating more people,” Temido told reporters.WHO’s Tedros Sees ‘Truly Worrying Trends’ (9:18 a.m. NY)World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the recent rise in Covid-19 deaths and cases are “truly worrying trends.”Speaking at a World Trade Organization virtual event, Tedros urged nations to waive intellectual property rights for vaccines as a “mid- to long-term solution” to help developing countries manufacture their own shots.Fauci: Astra Likely Has a Very Good Vaccine (8:47 a.m. NY)“The fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine,” Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases, said of the Astra shot in a Good Morning America interview.Astra earlier said it will release up-to-date results from the final stage trial of the shot within 48 hours, responding to criticism from a U.S. science agency that the drugmaker’s analysis included old information.India Speeds Vaccine Push Amid Second Wave (8:40 a.m. NY)India’s government opened one of the biggest coronavirus immunization campaigns to everyone over the age of 45 as the nation grapples with a case resurgence amid tensions over delayed vaccine supplies to other countries.World Is Too Optimistic About Covid: Farrar (8:28 a.m. NY)“This pandemic is nowhere near its end,” Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease specialist and director of Wellcome, the U.K. research foundation, said at a conference of the ACT Accelerator, a program to distribute vaccines and diagnostics to low-income countries. “There remains in my view too much optimism that there will be a single magic bullet that solves it all.”After one year, the world remains closer to the start of the pandemic than to its conclusion, as new waves take place around the world, Farrar said.“The end to this pandemic is through science and through the equitable access to that science,” he said. “Without diagnostics, we are blind to what is happening. We do not know how the epidemic is developing and where there are pockets that remain.”In a separate presentation, Fauci sounded a more positive tone. He said people should remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook, even as U.S. cases plateau following recent declines.“I don’t think that that should cause us to despair,” Fauci said in an online talk while being welcomed as an honorary fellow by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. “As we continue to vaccinate more and more people, which will ultimately give us control of the outbreak, we’ve got to remember we can’t just completely turn off all public health measures.”Countries Loosen Visitor Rules (8:20 a.m. NY)Cyprus will open its borders starting April 1 to visitors from Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the U.K., the country’s tourism ministry said. Those with a negative test result who haven’t come into close contact with a confirmed case will be guaranteed a quarantine-free stay. Vaccinated travelers from Israel won’t need to be tested, and the same will apply to Britain starting May 1.Kuwait said arrivals who have taken one of the vaccines it has approved would be exempt from hotel quarantine requirements.Insurer Lures Vaccine Skeptics With Gift Cards (7 a.m. NY)In the effort to encourage skeptics to get vaccinated, one insurer hopes gift cards and cheaper hotel stays may help tip the balance.Manulife Financial Corp. is adding the vaccination as a way to win points in its Vitality health-tracking program, which rewards health- and life-insurance policyholders for things such as exercising, getting health screenings or taking nutrition classes online. Those points can be redeemed for rewards including Amazon.com Inc. gift cards, Hotels.com lodging discounts and less-expensive gym memberships.Citi CEO Bans Zoom on Friday, Urges Vacations (6 a.m. NY)Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser has barred internal video calls on Fridays and encouraged vacations in an effort to combat workplace malaise brought on by the pandemic.Fraser, who replaced Michael Corbat earlier this year, said the final day of the working week shall be known as “Zoom-Free Fridays” and designated May 28 as a holiday to be known as “Citi Reset Day.”Kremlin Hopes Putin Vaccination Speeds Rollout (6 a.m. NY)Russian authorities hope that President Vladimir Putin’s long-awaited decision to get his first dose of a Russian Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday will help speed up the country’s inoculation rate, which has fallen short of initial targets.“We’re counting on the pace of vaccination accelerating,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call, noting that production is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.Vietnam Approves Sputnik Vaccine (5:55 p.m. HK)Vietnam’s health ministry approved Russia’s Sputnik V in a bid to quicken the country’s vaccination program, according to a posting on the ministry’s website. Vietnam started inoculations with AstraZeneca and is in talks with other producers.France Expanding Shots to Ages 70-75 (5:55 p.m. HK)From Saturday, all people in France ages 70 to 75 will be able to get vaccinated, President Emmanuel Macron said. So far, shots have only been offered to people over 75, patients with preconditions or medical staff, but a drop in the number of elderly people in intensive care has highlighted the need to expand eligibility.Frustration Mounts in Italy Over Rollout (5:51 p.m. HK)Lombardy’s governor, Attilio Fontana, announced the dismissal of the board of the company in charge of vaccination bookings in the region, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, after a series of technological hitches.The Italian government is trying to improve coordination with regional leaders in an effort to speed up the vaccination campaign nationwide. The target is to triple the pace of inoculation to half a million people per day by mid-April, reaching 80% coverage by the end of September.Some U.S. Nursing Homes See First Cases (5 p.m. HK)Hundreds of U.S. nursing homes have reported their first confirmed Covid infections in 2021 after reporting none last year, according to a report by a consumer watchdog agency. While cases in the facilities have been dramatically reduced, the findings show the crisis hasn’t been eliminated despite the nationwide vaccination effort.Hong Kong Dashes Hopes for Looser Rules (4:40 p.m. HK)Hong Kong’s government has dashed business leaders’ hopes for a near-term easing of the city’s quarantine measures, signaling in a private meeting that any relaxation would require a dramatically higher vaccination rate and prolonged drop in local cases.Hungary’s Doctors Plead for Tougher Curbs (4:27 p.m. HK)Hungary has run out of doctors and nurses to deal with Covid-19 patients, forcing hospitals to put out a call for volunteers without any medical training. The country reported a record 252 daily coronavirus deaths, with doctors urging the government to implement tougher curbs.Ukraine also reported a record 333 new Covid fatalities.Cheap Steroid Drug Saves 1 Million Lives (3:30 p.m. HK)The steroid medicine dexamethasone has saved as many as 1 million lives globally as doctors prescribed it for coronavirus patients struggling for oxygen, according to new data from NHS England.Researchers at the University of Oxford first showed that the drug cut the risk of death in June, prompting a change in clinical practice worldwide for severely ill patients. The medicine, a cheap product used for decades to treat allergies and skin conditions, has saved an estimated 22,000 lives in the U.K. alone, the NHS said in a paper looking at how the health service responded to the pandemic.U.K. Unemployment Up Less Than Expected (3:20 p.m. HK)U.K. unemployment rose less than expected during a national lockdown to control the coronavirus as a government furlough program preserved jobs. The number of people looking for work rose 11,000 to 1.7 million, taking the jobless rate to 5%, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists expected the rate to rise to 5.2%.Regeneron Cocktail Cuts Hospitalizations 70% (2:53 p.m. HK)Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it would apply for U.S. authorization for a lower dose of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, after data from a final-stage trial showed early use of the drug reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 70%.Malaysia, Singapore Vaccine Certification (2:46 p.m. HK)Malaysia and Singapore are working toward reciprocal vaccination certification as the Southeast Asian neighbors plan to restore cross-border travel. Operational details, including the application process involved for entry and exit between the two nations will be discussed further.Covid Patients Should Postpone Surgery: Study (2:15 p.m. HK)Surgery should be delayed seven weeks for people who test positive for Covid-19 to reduce the risk of dying, according to the COVIDSurg Collaborative, an international group of 15,000 surgeons reviewing the likelihood of complications from elective surgery in coronavirus cases. Using data from 140,727 patients in 1,674 hospitals across 116 countries, the group found patients are more than 2.5 times more likely to die after surgery if the operation was performed within six weeks of a SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis.Germany’s Easter Lockdown (9:55 a.m. HK)Chancellor Merkel and regional leaders agreed to put Germany into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave” of infections fueled by faster-spreading mutations.Under the plan, stores will be shuttered from April 1 for five days, except for food stores which will open on April 3, Merkel said after a video call with the country’s 16 state premiers that lasted more than 11 hours. Citizens will be encouraged to remain at home, and private gatherings limited to one other household and a maximum of five people.“We are now in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel said at a news conference that started just after 2:30 a.m. in Berlin. “The case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive-care beds are filling up again,” she said, adding that the number of infections must come down to allow the country’s vaccination campaign to start taking effect.Separately, Merkel said the EU shouldn’t impose a general vaccine export ban. “We must be very careful with general export bans at this stage,” she said. “Instead we will have to look very closely at supply chains.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supporters rally behind jailed bistro owner accused of defying COVID rules in Michigan

    They’re asking officials to “Free Marlena.”

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • With 'historic' bomber flights on opposite sides of the planet, the US Air Force is sending a message to friends and foes

    The Air Force is increasing the frequency and reach of its bomber operations, but some observers are skeptical of what message is being sent.

  • France summons Chinese envoy over 'unacceptable' insults

    France summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to underscore the unacceptable nature of insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and Beijing's decision to sanction some European officials, a French foreign ministry source said. Ambassador to France Lu Shaye had already been summoned by the foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criticising the West's handling of it. The Chinese embassy last week warned against French lawmakers meeting officials during an upcoming visit to self-ruled Taiwan, drawing a rebuff from France.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India scores 317-5 in 1st ODI against England

    Shikhar Dhawan just missed out on his 18th ODI hundred and Krunal Pandya scored an aggressive half-century on his debut to propel India to 317-5 in the first one-day international against England on Tuesday. Captain Virat Kohli compiled a sedate 56 while Lokesh Rahul returned to form with an unbeaten 62 as India recovered well from a middle-order collapse after being put into bat by England skipper Eoin Morgan.

  • Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

    In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said. The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned. Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said. lol pic.twitter.com/2lsi0x1pzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Touché. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefits

  • Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

    In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States. Hoang is most inspired by scenes close to home in Vietnam, painstakingly recreating his childhood house, a temple in Hanoi's Old Quarter and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, all in intricate and colourful miniature detail.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: '90s heartthrobs everyone was obsessed with

    The '90s were full of iconic movies, TV shows, and music that produced some of the most swoon-worthy heartthrobs we've had in decades.