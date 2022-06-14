Court officials getting up to speed on ticket dismissals

Jun. 14—A spreadsheet covered Brenda Boone-Cove's desk Monday at the offices of the Clerk of State Court, the starting point for fines on hundreds of speeding tickets that are being dismissed or refunded.

And a call from The News that afternoon was just one more to a phone that has been ringing off the hook lately. It seems a lot of folks want to know if their speeding ticket was among the 264 dropped because of a monitoring glitch involving some of the speed- detection devices used recently by the Glynn County Police Department.

"We've had a good many calls," the four-term State Clerk of Courts said, chuckling for emphasis.

Boone-Cove's office is tasked with sorting out the financial end of issue. Tens of thousands of dollars in revenue is either being refunded or not being collected as a result, she said.

The conundrum arose two weeks ago when Glynn County Police notified county court officials of a lapse in the required certifications on some of the radar and LIDAR devices it uses to gauge how fast a vehicle is going. This is no mere technicality, as evidenced by subsequent actions.

"We have to dismiss any offense that took place as a result of the calibration certification not being up to date," said State Solicitor Maria Lugue, whose office prosecutes traffic citations and other misdemeanors.

Despite the additional burden on their already heavy workloads, both Lugue and Boone-Cove agree on one thing.

"It's the right thing to do," Lugue said.

"It's time consuming, and we're already busy," Boone-Cove said. "But the right thing to do is to fix it."

The issue involved tickets given out by county police between March 31 and June 2 based on speeds measured by radar or LIDAR devices with lapsed certifications. After notifying Lugue's office of the issue, the county police department began an immediate inventory of tickets issued related to the uncertified speed-checking devices. Of course, the department has removed from services the devices in question until each can be recertified.

As of last week, the department had 31 up-to-date speed devices in service, county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said

Meanwhile, any affected speeding tickets that have been paid are being refunded. "If they've already paid, I have a judge's order to refund those fines," Lugue said.

Lugue's office also will have to drop any subsequent citations or charges that resulted from a stop on one of the speeding citations, she said. She had not determined how many, if any, subsequent charges could be dismissed.

"I can prosecute a DUI or a speeding ticket," Lugue said. "But if it comes from an error, I will not prosecute. And these folks need to get their money back."

That is where Boone-Cove's office comes in.

Her office began sorting it out Friday, the day after the county announced the number of citations involved. She said the majority of the 264 speeding tickets have not yet been paid.

But as of early Monday afternoon, Boone-Cove had detected 13 paid citations involving about $2,400.

"And we've got to refund that to somebody," she said.

A certain percentage of each traffic citation fine is funneled toward various state-mandated recipients, including the local county jail, a law library and a brain injury fund. But about 65 percent of the money from speeding fines and other citations is county revenue, she said.

Speeding ticket fines vary based on how much faster than the posted speed limit the driver was traveling. But in the case of a $210 speeding ticket, for instance, Glynn County's general operating fund would receive $135.27, Boone-Cove said. Assuming every citation involved carried the $210 fine, this issue would potentially represent more than $35,000 in lost revenue.

The state court's office also is responsible for notifying the state Department of Driver Services, she said.

This is to ensure that traffic citation points applied against a driver are rescinded. Such points can greatly affect the price drivers pay for auto insurance.

The Glynn County Police Department has deferred comment on the issue and referred all questions from The News to county staff. But the police department has itself faced a significant increase in the workload after coming forward, Boone-Cove said.

Police originally indicated as many as 510 citations could be affected by the lapse in certification, she said. They whittled that down to nearly half.

"They determined from that group that only 264 were truly inaccurate," she said. "So that's 246 citations that are accurate."

Meanwhile, the phones keep ringing at the State Clerk of Courts offices at the county courthouse.

"We're getting a lot of calls since this first hit the news," Boone-Cove said. "I'm telling people to give us a couple of weeks and we may have a clearer picture. We're working our way through the list. It's time consuming."