Court order: Chauvin jurors' names to be released Nov. 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rochelle Olson, Chao Xiong, Star Tribune
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The names of jurors who convicted former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd will become public on Nov. 1, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Monday.

The judge, who has kept the names sealed until now, issued the detailed 31-page ruling after a coalition of several local and national news outlets, including the Star Tribune, filed a motion in early August asking him to unseal juror names.

Cahill will not release the identities online, but media and other members of the public will have access to the names at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis, where the trial was held. Cahill said he would not reveal the addresses of the jurors or prospective jurors.

Cahill noted that the First Amendment doesn't permit him to restrain the media behavior, but encouraged reporters to make "respectful inquiry and scrutiny of jurors so that the public can better understand their verdict and the workings of the criminal justice system."

A Hennepin County jury convicted Chauvin on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020. Cahill sentenced him to 22½ years in prison.

Three days after the trial, Cahill ordered juror names and information sealed. In most cases, juror information is considered public and typically released immediately after a verdict. But the Chauvin trial was the most high-profile trial in state history and the first to be broadcast to a global audience. Floyd's death sparked days of civil unrest throughout Minneapolis and the trial was held under extreme security.

In his previous decision to keep the names sealed, Cahill cited threats and harassment of participants, including himself.

"The Court itself has received unprecedented levels of e-mails and telephone calls about this case," the judge wrote at the time, adding that sealing the information would protect jurors from "unwanted publicity or harassment."

Cahill said in his April order that he would revisit the issue no faster than six months.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which led Chauvin's prosecution, filed a memorandum seeking to keep juror information sealed, citing upcoming trials of three other officers in Floyd's murder and a pending federal trial for all four.

"The Court should not revisit its Order — mere months before the criminal trial for Mr. Chauvin's three co-defendants, and in advance of potential federal proceedings — when the likelihood of harassment will increase in the coming months and the marginal value of disclosure is low," wrote Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank and Special Assistant Attorney General Neal Katyal. "Once this Court releases jury information, it cannot turn back …"

Minnesota rules for court procedure, common law and the First Amendment allow judges to grant jurors anonymity to protect them from harassment, prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors argued that releasing the information now would make it difficult to find jurors for the trial of Chauvin's three former co-workers who are also charged in the case. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried jointly next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson

Chao Xiong • 612-673-4391

Twitter: @chaostrib

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Hill drug pricing reform opponents among the biggest beneficiaries of pharma funds

    Democratic Party lawmakers holding up proposed drug pricing reforms are among the largest beneficiaries of the pharmaceutical industry's push to stave off price cuts, a Reuters analysis of public lobbying and campaign data shows. Nonprofit political action committees (PACs) run by Pfizer Inc and Amgen Inc and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) were among the biggest donors, according to political spending data from OpenSecrets, formerly the Center for Responsive Politics.

  • Investigators still seeking key answers in Alec Baldwin shooting case

    Authorities investigating the movie-set shooting by Alec Baldwin will ask for a ballistics analysis they hope will help answer the key question of what type of material was discharged from the gun that killed a cinematographer. Investigators have spoken with the person in charge of weapons on the set, known as an armorer, and are conducting additional interviews with potential witnesses, Juan Rios, spokesman for the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, said on Monday. Investigators hope a forensic analysis of ballistic evidence will shed light on those questions, he said.

  • The Celtics got Ime Udoka his first win, but near-term challenges remain

    The Celtics gave first-year head coach Ime Udoka the first win of his career Sunday night in Houston and as our Chris Forsberg writes, it gave the team a brief moment of joy in a tough opening week.

  • NFL Week 8 best bets: Three games with intriguing early odds

    Week 7 of the NFL season saw plenty of close matchups, and there are three games in Week 8 that are already drawing interesting early odds.

  • Kyrsten Sinema takes thousands in campaign contributions from pharmaceutical giants while stalling prescription drug pricing reforms

    Since the start of her political career, pharmaceutical companies have lobbied Sinema and financed her campaign committee and leadership PAC.

  • A cautious, glorious return for Broadway's 'Phantom'

    New York’s Broadway theaters - the life blood of the city’s tourism industry – are finally filling up again with music, dance and cheers.For “Phantom of the Opera”- which first opened at the Majestic Theatre in 1988, making it Broadway’s longest-running show - it has been an especially emotional return… the show having abruptly closed on March 12th of 2020 as some cast and crew members fell sick. Lead actress Meghan Picerno spent 2020 living in North Carolina with her parents and claiming unemployment benefits. Now, after weeks of rehearsal – with plenty of health protocols in place – she is finally back on stage. "When I first came here for my costume fitting, I cried the whole way here. I cried when I saw the chandelier. I cried in the company office. I cried downstairs, putting on my, my clothes. I cried seeing everyone for the first time."Opening night last week drew none other than the show’s famed musical composer, Andrew Lloyd Weber – who even DJ-ed at the after-party.Weber told Reuters he managed to find a silver lining in the show’s more than 18-month break. “This does give me the opportunity to reset the dial. It gives the whole production a chance to re-rehearse as if it's a new show from scratch.”The reset also means vaccinations, weekly testing and daily health questionnaires for all involved in the production – not to mention a lot more laundry for the many lavish costumes, says production tailor Annette Lovece.“We will be cleaning costumes between shows. We'll be running a lot more laundry. We'll be sending things to the dry cleaner more frequently than we did before. There will also be differences in spacing backstage. We're gonna try to keep people not as close together, which will be a challenge because it's so crowded back here.”Just a few blocks away, the Disney musical "Aladdin" was forced to close for two weeks soon after its September reopening due to some actors testing positive…. leaving all who work on the Great White Way acutely aware of the stakes and just how special this moment is.

  • ‘Poses Real Problems’: Ex Minneapolis Cop Has Murder Conviction Reversed and Sentencing Reduced; New Precedence Draws Concern as Derek Chauvin Seeks to Appeal His Conviction

    Minneapolis’ first cop to be convicted of murder may regain his freedom sooner than anticipated. In an unprecedented turn of events, a Minnesota judge re-sentenced […]

  • New York store clerks beat up would-be burglar with fists in shocking security footage

    New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.

  • Mom of 3 children found in Texas apartment with skeletal remains released

    A 15-year-old boy reported the body of his 9-year-old brother was in the room next to his, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child had been dead for a year, he told authorities.

  • Unknown Neighbor Helped Feed Kids Abandoned in Houston House of Horrors

    Scott HalleranThree children found abandoned in a Texas apartment along with the skeletal remains of a 9-year-old boy believed to be their brother had been surviving in part thanks to a neighbor who brought them food and charged their cell phone after the home’s power was recently cut off, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Daily Beast.The unidentified resident of the CityParc II complex in the Houston suburbs had been helping the kids, ages 7, 10, and 15,

  • Buyer of Jeffrey Epstein’s Gulfstream Jet Regrets His Purchase

    New York State Sex Offender Registry via APA Georgia man has filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, claiming the late sex-trafficker sold him a Gulfstream jet in the weeks before his 2019 arrest without disclosing that the aircraft was used in a “criminal enterprise.”Thomas Huff claims that JEGE LLC, the company Epstein once controlled and which owns the plane, has been “damaged by the stigma” connected to sex offender.“JEGE’s customers, some of which are very well known to the public

  • Man arrested for attack on 11-year-old girl in New York City park

    A man who attacked an 11-year-old Black girl in a New York City park last week is now in custody. […] The post Man arrested for attack on 11-year-old girl in New York City park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man punches and slaps girlfriend's daughter after he misses birth of his child

    Frustrated about missing the birth of his child, a man punched and slapped his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter who was left in his care.

  • The mother of the 10-year-old Black girl who was arrested after drawing a picture in school says her daughter 'was not protected in any instance'

    Tamara Taylor and her daughter left Hawaii following a school incident that ended up with her 10-year-old in handcuffs and at a police station.

  • House of corruption: KCK police brought women to this place, former neighbor says

    Inside the house, there was nothing but a sofa and a bed with no sheets. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Two high schoolers found dead in car parked outside NC elementary school, police say

    Police are still investigating.

  • Kansas City landlord accused of stabbing tenant more than 30 times in ‘horrific’ scene

    Darryl Gilland was stabbed to death by his landlord after he and his girlfriend asked if they could use a space heater because their residence didn’t have heat, according to court documents

  • Restaurant owner breaks up fight in parking lot, then dies in assault, Oklahoma cops say

    The men who were fighting one another “redirected their aggression to the owner,” police said.

  • Search warrant reveals grim details of 'Rust' shooting and Halyna Hutchins' final minutes

    Before the revolver fired, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing how to point it toward the camera, says an affidavit laying out new details of the shooting.

  • Was He Framed for Killing Black Kids to Get the Klan off the Hook?

    Getty ImagesIt is useful to know, if you are unfamiliar with the string of gruesome killings collectively known as the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children’s cases, that no one was ever formally charged in the killings. The person or persons who, from 1979 to 1981, snatched at least two dozen kids from their families and communities, disposing of their young bodies in local rivers, woods, and long abandoned buildings, never faced charges for those killings even as authorities declared that the