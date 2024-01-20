Court order: Judge Judy to stump for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Order in the court of public opinion.

Judge Judy is coming to New Hampshire to stump for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Judith Sheindlin, 81, whose courthouse-based reality show made her a staple of daytime television for 25 years, is scheduled to appear with Haley in Exeter on Sunday, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

'A Houthi from a salami'

Sheindlin, known for her tart comments to litigants on her television show, has been equally sharp about Haley's political targets, both former Republican president Donald Trump and current Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a column for the Daily Mail, promoted by the Haley campaign, the judge said: "Neither Biden nor Trump would know a Houthi from a salami unless someone whispered in their ear or spelled it out from them on a Teleprompter."

Sheindlin said she likes Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nation ambassador, because she "knows what’s happening - because that’s essential to knowing how to respond.”

Who is 'Judge Judy'?

Sheindlin was a real lawyer and a real judge before becoming a television celebrity.

A graduate of New York Law School, Sheindlin started out during the mid-1960s as a corporate lawyer.

In the early 1970s, Sheindlin worked as a prosecutor in a New York family law division, working cases that involved child abuse and domestic violence. In 1982, New York Mayor Ed Koch appointed her as a family court judge.

Her reputation for toughness and trying to improve the system led to positive media profiles, including one on “60 Minutes.” The publicity led to the offer to host a courtroom-based television show that debuted in 1996.

'No-nonsense lady'

On her program, Judge Judy was known to berate uncooperative people with phrases like “don't speak to me until I speak to you!" and “uncross your arms."

Now she's trying to bring her judicial style to the campaign trail.

In announcing Judge Judy's endorsement earlier this month, Haley called her a "no-nonsense lady who has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge Judy will stump for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire