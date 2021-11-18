Court orders $100,000 bail for Montevideo man charged for threatening and fighting Chippewa County deputies

Nov. 18—MONTEVIDEO — A Montevideo man is facing multiple felonies after he is alleged to have threatened and spit on law enforcement during an hours-long standoff earlier this month.

Eric Adam Mulligan, 33, appeared Nov. 10 before District Judge Keith Helgeson in Chippewa County District Court on felony charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence and fourth-degree assault. Mulligan is also charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.

Helgeson ordered Mulligan released on $100,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $50,000 bail or bond with conditions. Mulligan was also ordered to not leave Minnesota without written court approval, have no contact with the alleged victims, not enter bars or liquor stores, not use alcohol or nonprescribed drugs and not possess firearms or ammunition.

As Wednesday afternoon, Mulligan was listed as in custody in the Chippewa County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Chippewa County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic incident around 5 p.m. Nov. 8 at a Montevideo residence.

Deputies found Mulligan yelling and screaming inside of a building next to the home while swinging a four-foot metal rod. Mulligan told the deputies to leave and not come closer to him.

Law enforcement spent several hours talking to Mulligan, who continued to threaten them.

Once Mulligan left the building he ran away and was then stunned by a deputy deploying a stun gun. During the ensuing struggle to handcuff Mulligan, he bit a deputy.

Once handcuffed, Mulligan requested something to drink and bit a plastic cup from which a deputy was helping him drink. The deputy grabbed Mulligan's mouth to get a piece of plastic out and Mulligan then spit in the deputy's face.

Mulligan's next court date is Nov. 24.