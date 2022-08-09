Court orders acquittal in East Hartford burglary, robbery

Aug. 9—The state Appellate Court has ordered the acquittal of a man who is serving a 19-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of breaking into the home of a woman who lived around the block from his mother and holding her at knifepoint while he robbed her.

ACQUITTAL ORDERED

DEFENDANT: Edwin Ronald Glass, 41, formerly of 31 Woodycrest Drive, East Hartford

CONVICTIONS: First-degree burglary, first-degree robbery

SENTENCE: 19 years in prison

WHY OVERTURNED: Appellate Court found insufficient evidence he committed the crimes

The main evidence against Edwin Ronald Glass, 41, who lived with his mother at 31 Woodycrest Drive when the burglary and robbery occurred on Sept. 4, 2016, was DNA swabbed from a latex fragment found in the victim's house, believed to be part of the finger of a glove.

Two DNA experts testified at Glass' 2018 trial in Hartford Superior Court that the probability was overwhelming that he was the source of one of three DNA profiles found on one side of the glove fragment.

But one of the experts, Lana Ramos of the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Meriden, testified that her testing didn't distinguish between "primary" and "secondary" transfer of DNA. An example of primary transfer would be Glass getting his DNA on the glove by wearing it. Secondary transfer might occur if he had shaken hands with someone who later wore the glove.

Absent evidence that Glass wore the glove, the court ruled, there was insufficient evidence to identify him as the intruder.

Prosecutors can ask the state Supreme Court to review the decision.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case or upholds the Appellate Court decision, the case will be over. Prosecutors can't retry Glass because the Appellate Court ordered an acquittal rather than a retrial. Retrials are prohibited when a criminal conviction is overturned due to insufficient evidence.

The three-judge Appellate Court panel decided the case unanimously. One of a number of factors that Supreme Court rules say the court will consider in deciding whether to take a case is whether the Appellate Court panel made its decision by a split vote.

Story continues

Judge Bethany J. Alvord wrote the Appellate Court decision, joined by Judges William H. Bright Jr. and Hope C. Seeley.

Ramos testified at the trial that her test results were consistent with Glass having produced the "major DNA profile" on one side of the glove fragment, meaning that he contributed more of the DNA found on the glove than the other contributors to the DNA mixture.

But Alvord wrote that "there was no evidence presented as to the significance of an individual being a major contributor to a DNA mixture. The jury was not presented with any evidence from which it could infer that the designation of a major contributor is correlated with the likelihood that DNA was deposited via primary transfer."

The victim testified that she couldn't identify the attacker because he kept her facing away from him most of the time.

There was other evidence relevant to the attacker's identity, but the court ruled it wasn't enough to prove that Glass committed the crime.

Appellate prosecutor Melissa L. Streeto argued, for example, that the victim's "general description" of the attacker as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 200 pounds, and a little taller than her 5-foot-8 height, fit Glass. He was Black, 35 years old, 5-foot-9, and 180 pounds, according to the decision.

A police tracking dog followed a scent past Glass' home, appearing to lose the scent at the garage a couple of houses away.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.