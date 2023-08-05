Court orders Cobb 20-year-old to get GED while in prison for armed robbery

A Cobb County man who pleaded guilty to armed robbery was ordered to get his GED.

Rayquan Leatherberry, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. says a judge sentenced Leatherberry to two 20-year sentences for a pair of incidents in 2021. He was also ordered to pay $6,409.83 in restitution and he will have to get his GED while serving his sentence.

“This plea and all the additional conditions were set forth after many discussions with all the victims involved,” said Broady. “We are all in agreement that this young man needs to pay for his crimes but while in prison, he is required to get his GED and get a chance to work on himself.”

In June 2021, Cobb police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex off of Hammondton Road in Marietta. Leatherberry confessed to shooting a pistol in retaliation for an alleged shooting by one of the victims.

The next month, a man approached police at the West Cobb Apartments on Favor Road and said he had been robbed at gunpoint and slapped. The suspect, later identified as Leatherberry, reportedly told the victim, “On Crip, blood don’t be talking to no police. I know where you live.”

He was arrested after being identified in a photo line-up.

While in custody, Leatherberry was involved in a jail fight involving six other inmates in November 2022. He received an additional two years for this incident.

“These are consequences for some of the things you did. It’s not your whole life,” the judge said during sentencing. “You have a decision on how the rest of your life goes.”

He is currently being housed in the Cobb County Detention Center.

