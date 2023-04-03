Court orders competency evaluation of 16-year-old charged with murder

A Dayton teenager accused of murdering a Lyft driver is having his competency evaluated, according to court records.

Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury in December on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Mitchell will be tried as an adult in connection with the robbery and shooting death of Brandon Cooper, 35, of Beavercreek.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Dennis J. Adkins ordered that Mitchell have his competency and sanity evaluated, according to court records filed March 16. That evaluation is due back to the court by April 26.

January 2022, Dayton Police responded to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue on reports of a crash. When they arrived on scene, Cooper was found dead in the car. Police said he had been shot and killed.

It was later learned that Cooper was a Lyft driver and on his way to an address nearby on Cambridge Ave.

Prior to finding Cooper, police responded to reports of a separate Lyft driver being robbed at gunpoint. The driver’s car, phone and other items were taken. She told police that four males had entered her car at the same address Cooper was on his way to. Two of the male allegedly pulled out guns and forced the driver out of her vehicle before driving off in her car.

Investigators later found the stolen car in a garage on Anna Street. Investigators surrounded that house on Anna Street and three people exited home. SWAT was called to get the other occupants out of the house.

Four juveniles, including Mitchell, were identified as having been involved with the robbery and shooting. In late December, Mitchell’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and a not guilty plea was entered.

Mitchell remains in custody in the Juvenile Justice Center. He’ll appear in court next on May 3.