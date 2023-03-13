Court orders competency evaluation of Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

A Preble County woman accused of dumping a dog in cold weather is having her competency evaluated, according to court records.

Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, was indicted by a Preble County grand jury in early February on charges including a felony count of cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and a third misdemeanor charge of falsification, online court records show.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

Preble County Common Pleas Court Judge Stephen R. Bruns ordered that Brown have her competency and sanity evaluated, according to court records filed March 13. That evaluation is due back to the court by April 13.

In December, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Verona and Sonora roads on a report of a puppy dumped in the cold.

>> Deadly Trotwood fire being investigated as homicide, police say

The beagle puppy, named Jett, was found in a small plastic crate with no access to food, water, or shelter from the 25-degree temperature, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson previously told News Center 7. Jett was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment for being malnourished, dehydrated, and cuts to its paws.

Brown is currently out of jail on bond. Her trial is scheduled to begin April 17, it is unknown if the evaluation will impact the trial’s start date.