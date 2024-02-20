Court orders competency evaluation for Willmar, Minnesota, man shot by police

Feb. 20—WILLMAR

— A man accused of slashing a knife at a Willmar police officer will be evaluated by a psychologist to determine whether or not he is competent to stand trial.

Jerry Bernard Jones, 33, of Willmar, was shot Feb. 4 by a Willmar police officer, previously identified as Sgt. Michael Holme, after a caller initially reported being threatened by Jones with a knife on Feb. 4 in downtown Willmar.

Jones suffered critical injuries

in the incident

and was airlifted to a medical facility for treatment. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency investigating the deadly use of force by Holme, said in a

news release on Feb. 9

that Jones was hospitalized and in stable condition.

Jones was released Wednesday, Feb. 14, from Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail to make his first court appearance the next morning, according to an email from Willmar Chief of Police Jim Felt.

According to Kandiyohi County District Court records filed after Jones' first appearance on Feb. 15, Judge Jennifer Fischer ordered a competency evaluation for Jones. She found that, based on the record before her, there was reason to doubt his ability to proceed.

Jones' attorney also notified the prosecutor of his intent to assert a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense.

Per Minnesota statute, the criminal proceedings for Jones will be suspended pending his evaluation. Dr. Jessica Zelikman will be the psychologist to perform Jones' examination and file a written report to the court.

Jones remained in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning. Fischer, after his appearance last week, set unconditional bail at $750,000. No conditional release is allowed.

Jones' next hearing is currently scheduled for April 25. The Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office has requested the case be assigned to another judge.

Jones is charged

with felony counts of first- and second-degree assault; two felony counts of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones allegedly threatened an adult male with a knife in the lobby of an apartment building in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Holme was the responding officer who met with the adult male outside the building.

Shortly after, Jones exited the building holding a knife. The complaint further states that Jones refused Holme's commands to drop the knife, despite the officer drawing his firearm and ordering him to drop the weapon multiple times.

Instead, Jones began to aggressively close the distance between himself and the officer, swinging his arms and the knife, prompting Holme to fire his handgun.

After the first shot, Holme fell to the ground but continued discharging his firearm as Jones stood over him, continuing to swing the knife. Holme was wearing an activated body camera that captured the entire incident, according to the complaint.

Jones turned away from the officer after being shot multiple times. He attempted to flee northbound.

Holme radioed "shots fired" to dispatch after getting up off the ground and continued to pursue Jones. He did not discharge his firearm again, according to the complaint.

Jones is later seen in video lying near the corner of Fourth Street and Benson Avenue Southwest, where another officer kicks a knife out of Jones' hand before officers, including Holme, begin rendering medical care to him.