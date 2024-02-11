Court orders Elon Musk to testify in the SEC’s investigation of his Twitter takeover

In a followup to a tentative ruling made in December , a federal judge has ordered Elon Musk to comply with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) subpoena and testify again in its probe of his Twitter takeover, Reuters reports. Per the order, which was filed Saturday night in a California court, Musk and the SEC now have a week to work out a time and place for his appearance or it will be decided for them. The SEC has been investigating Musk’s purchase of Twitter, now X, since 2022 over concerns about his lateness in disclosing his stake in Twitter.

The order comes after Musk failed to appear for a testimony in September and later refused to attend a rescheduled interview, prompting the SEC to sue. US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler sided with the SEC after Musk tried to challenge its subpoena, which he claims is seeking irrelevant information and is harassment, as he’s already been interviewed twice. But, the SEC says it has obtained new documents in relation to the probe and has further questions for the X owner. Musk also argued that it exceeds the SEC’s authority because the subpoena was issued by an SEC staff member appointed by the SEC’s Director of Enforcement. Beeler struck these arguments down, ruling that the subpoena is valid.