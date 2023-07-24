Court orders mental evaluation of suspect in fatal shooting of Elwood officer

Jul. 24—ANDERSON — A judge has given the prosecution and defense until Aug. 22 to recommend psychiatrists for a mental health evaluation of Carl Roy Webb Boards, who is charged with the 2022 shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

The attorneys for Boards, 42, Anderson, filed a petition in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 for the declaration of an intellectual disability. Judge Andrew Hopper gave the county prosecutor's office and Boards' attorneys until Aug. 22 to provide the credentials and experience for two psychiatrists to conduct a mental evaluation of Boards.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the July 31, 2022, shooting death of Shahnavaz.

Boards' trial is set for January 2025. Jury selection is set to start on the 13th of that month and is expected to take two weeks. Authorities estimate that the trial will last two months.

Boards is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz, 24, through the windshield of his police cruiser in Elwood about 2 a.m. after Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North. Police have not provided a reason for the traffic stop.

Officers from Elwood and Madison County found the wounded Shahnavaz and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Shahnavaz was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he died.

About a half hour after the shooting, Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop but the car continued south on Indiana 37. Hamilton County sheriff's deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of Indiana 37 and 146th Street.

The Buick continued south onto Interstate 69, where Fishers police employed two "precision immobilization techniques." After the second attempt, the Buick struck a median barrier wall. Officers took Boards into custody without further incident.

