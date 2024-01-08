Court orders Michigan redistricting commission to publish state House maps by Feb. 2

Michigan's redistricting commission must redraw metro Detroit state House districts ruled unconstitutional by early February, a three-judge panel ordered Monday. The order comes as the candidate filing deadline for the August primary election for the state House looms and the panel aims to have new maps in place in time.

The panel said it plans to issue a more detailed scheduling order soon. But for now, it said that the commission must publish its proposed redrawn state House maps and put them forward for public comment by Feb. 2. The filing deadline for state House candidates seeking placement on the Aug. 6 primary ballot is Apr. 23.

Late last year, the panel ruled that 13 state legislative districts − seven in the state House and six in the state Senate − violate the U.S. Constitution because Michigan's redistricting commission drew them based on race.

The group of metro Detroit voters who sued the commission in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan also alleged that the commission violated the federal Voting Rights Act by drawing maps that diminish Black voters' opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. The court did not weigh in on the alleged Voting Rights Act violations.

On Monday, the panel denied the commission's request to suspend the court's order barring use of the current state legislative maps in future elections. The redistricting commission plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the redraw as it appeals the lower court's ruling against the group's maps.

The panel said that the redistricting commission is unlikely to succeed in arguing that drawing district lines based on race was necessary in Detroit in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act. The panel called "that view implausible" because the commission didn't have the necessary election data to show how Black-preferred candidates would fare in Democratic primary contests in the majority-Black city. "Detroit area politics rise and fall in the Democratic party’s primary elections because Democrats almost always prevail in the general elections," the panel's order states.

While the panel's order Monday did not set a date for redrawing the state Senate maps it struck down, it said it will reject plaintiffs' request to hold special Senate elections in the invalidated districts. One of the judges on the panel − U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Raymond Kethledge − raised concerns during a court hearing last Friday that special elections would deny any voters drawn out of the invalidated districts a chance to vote for their senator that will represent them.

The next Michigan Senate elections will take place in 2026.

The panel was silent Monday on what role a potential court-appointed special master could play in the redrawing process. Judges previously floated the possibility a court-appointed special master could draw new districts at the same time Michigan's citizen-led redistricting commission attempts to redraw the lines.

