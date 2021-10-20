Court orders Preble County woman indicted in OVI crash jailed for bond violations

Oct. 20—A 47-year-old Preble County woman was jailed Tuesday for allegedly violating terms of her bond in a felony case in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Melissa Ann Lynch of West Alexandria is accused of having methamphetamine in her blood system at the time of a three-vehicle injury crash in April in Jefferson Twp. that seriously injured a 74-year-old Washington Twp. man.

She was indicted in August for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence (meth), according to a county grand jury report.

Lynch was headed east on West Third Street around 7 p.m. April 13 when she ran a red light while driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty sport-utility vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office crash report.

The SUV struck the left rear of a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck and the front end of a 2006 Hyundai as they were turning onto westbound West Third Street from the turn lane, the report stated.

The Hyundai driver, a 74-year-old Washington Twp. man, was seriously hurt and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Lynch suffered minor injuries and also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not hurt, the report stated.

Lynch's bond is now $5,000-cash only plus court costs, according to an order signed Monday by Judge Mary E. Montgomery. She previously was on a conditional own recognizance bond with alcohol monitoring, court records show.