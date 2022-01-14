Court orders principals of phony charity to pay over $60,000

Jan. 14—A court has ordered the people who ran an organization that passed itself off as a breast cancer charity to pay more than $60,000 in civil penalties and restitution.

Last week, the Rockingham County Superior Court ruled that an organization called the "Fab Family Fund" and its principals, Shanna "Dr. Fabianna Marie" Pinet and David Pinet, violated laws governing charities.

In a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, prosecutors said there was no evidence any money raised by the funds went toward its stated mission to "educate, facilitate and grant Breast Cancer Thrivers and their families an all-expense paid trip for solace and healing."

The court ruled the Pinets and the fund engaged in deceptive fundraising, breached their fiduciary duties, and failed to comply with an administrative subpoena.

The court ordered the Pinets to pay $5,794 in restitution, $15,287 to the Attorney General for attorneys' fees and costs, and $40,000 in civil penalties.

The "Fab Family Fund" will be dissolved, and the Pinets may not lead any more charities in New Hampshire, and cannot work for any breast cancer charities or nonprofits for the next 10 years.