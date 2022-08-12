Warrant shows Trump under investigation for violating Espionage Act, obstructing justice

Some of the most sensitive documents in the U.S. government were in Donald Trump’s personal possession at his home in Mar-a-Lago before the FBI reclaimed them in a search of his estate on Monday, according to a warrant filed by the Justice Department released Friday.

The warrant also revealed that the former president is under investigation for potentially violating a provision of the Espionage Act dealing with national “defense information,” among other possible crimes.

A federal court judge in Florida ordered the release of the warrant on Friday afternoon after the Justice Department submitted a motion to make the documents public. Trump’s attorneys did not object to the move.

The department asked the judge to unseal the initial warrant as well as a receipt of the items that were recovered in the search. Any affidavits explaining the legal basis for search, including evidence of classified documents and statements by potential witnesses, were not included in the disclosure.

In addition to potentially violating the Espionage Act by “gathering, transmitting or losing defense information,” the warrant shows the Justice Department is investigating Trump on potential charges of obstruction of justice and removing government records, including destroying documents.

In granting the search warrant, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart found probable cause, or sufficient evidence, that Trump had committed the listed crimes.

Eleven sets of documents recovered by the FBI were marked as classified. One was labeled as “various classified/TS/SCI documents,” standing for “top secret” or “sensitive compartmented information” – the most sensitive levels of classification in the U.S. government.

TS/SCI information is only meant to be handled by a small set of people currently in government service, working in highly secure settings.

The warrant also shows that some of the information was related to the president of France, Emmanuel Macron. But no other details on the documents were outlined in the records.

The warrant granted agents the ability to collect “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed.”

Agents were able to search all three buildings of the estate. “The locations to be searched include the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate,” the warrant reads.