Court orders new sentencing in enticement case

Apr. 27—DES MOINES — An appeals court upheld a conviction of attempted enticement against a Sigourney man, but ordered him to be resentenced.

Matthew Robert Reynolds, 30, of Sigourney, was found guilty by a jury of attempted enticement of a minor. The same jury determined the defendant's act, while illegal, was not sexually motivated.

Reynolds was arrested and charged in October 2018 after a pair of juveniles reported they were approached by a male with a beard and wearing a black t-shirt driving a blue Pontiac with a black hood in Eldon. The juveniles reported they were riding their bicycles after school on their way to their grandmother's house.

A female juvenile reported that she was approached by the man who asked, "Do you want a ride, get in." The juveniles feared for their safety, screamed and fled to a nearby relatives home to report the incident. The man continued to follow the children briefly, according to court filings that cited surveillance video footage.

Emergency responders in the area for another incident identified a car matching the description soon after and stopped the vehicle, identifying the driver as Reynolds. A line-up was assembled including Reynolds and two other men who had beards and were wearing black t-shirts, and the children identified Reynolds out of the lineup as the man who approached them.

According to the court record, Reynolds told police he was just wasting time driving around Eldon while his girlfriend used the home computer. Initially, he denied seeing the children but then stated he saw "those kids." He denied speaking with the juveniles, but said he remembered the female juvenile screaming.

Before the trial, attorneys for Reynolds attempted to exclude evidence that Reynolds had searched the Google Play Store for "teen dating apps for teenagers" and "teen dating apps for teenagers 13." The searches occurred on Feb. 12, 2018 and July 6, 2018. The evidence was allowed, as was evidence that Reynolds had "viewed public masturbation porn" on the day of the encounter.

Reynolds was sentenced to two years in prison. He appealed, arguing there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction, the court erred in allowing the dating app evidence, and that there was not adequate reasons provided for the sentence imposed.

The appeals court ruled, in a decision authored by Senior Judge James Scott, the dating app evidence was relevant due to the special jury question asking whether the illegal act was sexually motivated or not. However, even if the evidence should not have been admitted, the appeal court chalked it up to a harmless error because the jury ultimately found the act was not sexually motivated.

The conviction was affirmed because the evidence shows Reynolds had "no legitimate reason to tell an unknown young girl to get in his car," the decision read.

The court did vacate the sentence, and remanded the case back to district court to re-sentence Reynolds.

During the hearing, Daily told Reynolds, "I think it was clear as day that you were following the child and that is a parent's worst nightmare. And it's the find of the court you should be and you are hereby committed to the director for a period not to exceed two years."

The written judgment order does not offer additional insight into the factors Daily considered, as required.

"We are unable to determine whether the district court properly considered relevant factors," the appeals court ruling said. "Nor are we able to determine if the court exercised its discretion or employed a fixed policy."

The decision was released Wednesday, and a new sentencing date was not immediately established according to online court records.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.