Court orders state police to reveal more details about misconduct by troopers

May 31—A Superior Court judge has ordered the Maine State Police to provide the state's two biggest newspapers with previously concealed parts of disciplinary records detailing misconduct and rule-breaking by its troopers.

In a May 26 ruling, Judge William R. Anderson of Penobscot Superior Court also ordered Maine State Police to search for and turn over missing disciplinary records the state failed to release in response to public records requests from the Portland Press Herald and Bangor Daily News.

Anderson sided with the Maine State Police, however, in defending a number of other redactions that could reveal confidential medical information.

The lawsuit, which combined separate complaints filed by both newspapers, centers on records requests filed under the state's Freedom of Access Act seeking final decisions of discipline for all Department of Public Safety employees finalized between 2015 and 2019.

Final disciplinary measures against public employees, including police, are public records in Maine.

In response to the request, the state handed over documents involving disciplinary cases of 22 officers. But in 13 of those cases, the records were either too heavily redacted or too vague to provide any meaningful description of the conduct that gave rise to the discipline.

The state refused to cite a specific legal justification for each redaction in the records, claiming that to do so would somehow reveal the contents of the redacted information itself. It also failed to provide other disciplinary records referenced in the released information.

The newspapers published a three-day series revealing the nature of misconduct in the ranks of the state police based on the records the police provided. Reporting showed a secretive process, in which misconduct records are only briefly available to the public before they are destroyed. The lack of disclosure prevented public accountability of the troopers and the department's disciplinary process.

State police redacted substantive descriptions of what some officers did to warrant punishment.

The reporting and the lawsuit were supported by the Pulitzer Center and the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School, where law students help media organizations advocate for greater government transparency through legal action.

This story will be updated.