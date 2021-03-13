Court orders new trial in Corbett killing

Guy Lucas, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
Mar. 12—RALEIGH — The state Supreme Court has ordered a new trial of a retired FBI agent and his daughter in a 2015 Davidson County death that drew international attention.

In a ruling issued Friday, the court agreed with a February 2020 Court of Appeals ruling that the judge at the 2017 trial of Thomas Martens and Molly Corbett should have allowed evidence that might have supported Martens' and Corbett's claims of self-defense.

Martens and Corbett were convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Jason Corbett, 39, Molly's husband, who was beaten to death inside his Wallburg home in August 2015.

Martens had claimed he hit Jason Corbett in the head repeatedly with an aluminum baseball bat — a medical examiner determined there were at least 12 blows — in a fight that began after Jason Corbett was strangling Molly Corbett and saying he was going to kill her. Prosecutors contended that Martens and Molly Corbett were the aggressors and killed Jason Corbett without justification.

"The trial court's errors in excluding certain evidence deprived defendants of the full opportunity to put the jury in their position at the time they used deadly force," the Supreme Court wrote. "In turn, this deprived the jury of evidence necessary to fairly determine whether Tom and Molly used deadly force at a moment when they were actually and reasonably fearful for their lives."

Jason Corbett was a citizen and resident of the Republic of Ireland, and the case involving his death drew extensive press coverage in Ireland.

Jason Corbett was a widower with two children, Jack and Sarah, when he hired Molly in late 2007 or early 2008 to work as an au pair in his home in Ireland. The two later became romantically involved, and they moved to the Wallburg area in 2011 and soon after were married.

Among errors by the judge that the Supreme Court cited was a decision not to allow evidence of statements made by Jack and Sarah Corbett indicating that their father had a volatile temper toward both them and Molly. Sarah had also described a nightmare to an investigator, which would have supported Molly's contention that Sarah coming into the bedroom after having a nightmare was what initially had angered her husband, the court said.

"A different outcome might reasonably have occurred at trial had the jury been provided with evidence tending to show that Jason was frequently angry and experiencing increased anger over recent months and that Jason and Molly had been awakened that night in a manner known previously to have caused discord in their relationship," the court wrote.

