Court orders woman to stay away from Jewish centers after crashing into 'Israel school'

A woman accused of driving her car into what she thought was a Jewish school has been ordered to stay away from any synagogue, temple and other Jewish-related religious and cultural centers in Marion County, according to court records.

The restriction was filed Wednesday in Marion Superior Court against Ruba Almaghtheh. The 34-year-old, from Indianapolis, was arrested after police say she plowed into a building connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites, defined as a hate group.

An adult, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 7-month-old were inside the building when the crash occurred. No one was injured.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has since charged Almaghtheh with felony charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, and institutional criminal mischief. Indiana does not have a hate crime criminal charge, Mears noted, but pointed to legislation passed in 2019 that specifies hate crimes as a criminal sentencing enhancement.

In addition, the court ordered Almaghtheh to stay away from the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge – the building she struck.

National attention: 'Daily Show' host Sarah Silverman points out irony of woman driving into Indianapolis building

“The allegations in the probable cause affidavit are extremely disturbing. We cannot and will not tolerate hate in our community,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “We recognize that entire communities have been impacted by the alleged actions of the defendant, and we will continue to support them throughout the criminal justice process.”

The courts set Almaghtheh’s bond at $200,000, a higher-than-normal amount as requested by prosecutors, who petitioned for the increased bond after arguing she “poses a risk to the physical safety of another person.”

According to police reports after the crash, Almaghtheh told officers she had been watching TV news coverage about the war breaking out in the Middle East and “couldn’t breathe anymore.” Police in court records said she told officers she decided to carry out an attack on the Israelites’ building, located in the 3500 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Officers said she referred to the building as an “Israel school,” and referenced her people back in Palestine.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council after the crash said the group was notified of the incident and cautioned members to remain careful.

"Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to report same promptly to the appropriate authorities," a statement from the Jewish Community Relations Council reads.

A bail review hearing for Almaghtheh is scheduled Nov. 17.

Reporter Jake Allen contributed to this article.

