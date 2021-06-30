Court overturns Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, paving the way for him to be freed from jail, according to a ruling Wednesday. Cosby, 83, was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The court said a "non-prosecution agreement" agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from facing charges. With the ruling, the judges wrote that "Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."

In 2005, Bruce Castor, the top prosecutor Montgomery County, found it would be difficult to prosecute Cosby due without any "corroborating forensic evidence" and found

The court said Castor declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony, without his Fifth Amendment rights, in a subsequent civil case. It said Castor's successor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, violated these terms when he arrested Cosby in 2015.

"In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor D.A.s to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby's due process rights," the judges wrote.

"There is only one remedy that can completely restore Cosby to the status quo ante," they wrote. "He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred. We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled."

