Court overturns convicted cop killer Odraye Jones' death sentence

Aug. 24—CINCINNATI — Odraye G. Jones, convicted of murdering an Ashtabula police officer 25 years ago, had his death sentence revoked by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday.

Three judges decided Jones' sentence was negatively influenced by what they called a racist statement made by a clinical psychologist at the penalty phase of his trial.

Jones' trial counsel presented testimony from a clinical psychologist who diagnosed him with anti-social personality disorder.

The psychologist testified that Black men with this disorder (including Jones) would commit more murders. He said about one in four "African-American urban males" suffered from the disorder, and the only treatment for them was to "throw them away, lock them up," according to Judge Richard Allen Griffin, one of three on the panel.

After hearing this testimony at Jones' hearing, the Ashtabula County jury recommended the death penalty. The court accepted the recommendation and sentenced Jones to death.

In the decision, Griffin argued that Jones deserves a new sentencing hearing after his original hearing was marred by "racialized testimony." Griffin concluded Jones might have received a lesser sentence if the psychologist's testimony had not been introduced.

A federal public defender from Pittsburgh represented Jones in the appeal, while an attorney from the Ohio Attorney General's Office in Columbus represented the state.

Jones, now 46, has been on death row at a Chillicothe prison since 1998. An execution date has not been scheduled.

A jury found him guilty in the shooting death of Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr., who was shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder on Nov. 17, 1997.

Testimony at the trial revealed that when Glover fell to the ground, Jones ran over and kicked him in the chest.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell, who was a patrolman that night in 1997, apprehended Jones while he attempted to break into a nearby apartment.

Glover died from his gunshot wounds the following morning, surrounded by his wife, family and friends.

Several months later, a jury convicted Jones of capital murder. Jones challenged his conviction and sentence through direct appeal and post-conviction review in Ohio's courts, all of which affirmed the conviction and sentence.

He then sought federal habeas relief. The district court denied Jones's petition for a writ of habeas corpus, his proposed amendment to that petition, and a motion for relief from judgment.

The panel of three circuit judges heard arguments on 13 issues certified for appeal and affirmed the district court's judgment on all 13.

But after that argument, the judges issued a separate certificate of appealability for an additional issue: whether Jones received ineffective assistance of counsel during the penalty phase ... as shown by the psychologist's alleged racist testimony.

The judges remanded the case to the district court with instructions to issue a writ of habeas corpus vacating Jones' death sentence unless the State of Ohio conducts a new penalty phase proceeding within 180 days of remand.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, who now lives in Canada, said this turn of events is not fair.

"Twenty five years ago my life was taken from me; Billy Glover was the love of my life and now his murderer ...," she said, her voice trailing off in emotion. "We had three children and a perfect marriage at the time of his death. He was an amazing police officer and father."

Through her tears, Waldman said her husband believed in the future, community policing and he did everything he could to let the children of Bonniewood know that a police officer is someone to be trusted. The children called him Officer Friendly, she said.

"Odraye Jones destroyed my life and it's not fair if he gets to live out his life in prison — not fair," she said. "He was convicted by a jury of his peers of his generation, but based on today's generation, he will not be sentenced to death. I know that and it hurts."

Jones' foster grandmother, Theresa Lyons of Youngstown, has repeatedly said she believes Jones is innocent.

Lyons could not be reached for comment Wednesday.