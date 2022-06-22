Court overturns Georgia father’s murder conviction in death of son in hot car

Jared Gans
·2 min read

The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man who left his son strapped into a hot car, where he died after sitting in the heat for hours.

The court overturned Justin Ross Harris’s murder conviction, for which he was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole, after his 22-month-old son Cooper died in Harris’s SUV in 2014. The justices ruled that Harris did not receive a fair trial because the lower court where he was convicted permitted evidence about his character that should have been inadmissible.

The state introduced evidence about extramarital affairs that Harris had, including that he sent graphic sexual messages and pictures to women, some of them minors, to support the prosecution’s theory that Harris intentionally left his son in the car to free him from his responsibilities and allow him to pursue relationships with women he met online.

But the court ruled that although the prosecution “convincingly demonstrated” that Harris was a “philanderer” and sexual predator, it did not prove Harris’s intent in leaving his son in the car. Still, the evidence was likely to prejudice the jury against Harris to believe he would intentionally let his son die, according to the ruling.

The justices ruled that the evidence that Harris “maliciously and intentionally” let Cooper die was not overwhelming, and his conviction should be reversed.

Harris was supposed to have dropped his son off at a day care center in June 2014, but left him strapped in a rear-facing car seat in the back seat of his car. The case received national attention after Cooper’s death and the revelation of Harris’s sexual affairs.

Harris was originally convicted in 2016 on eight counts for the death of his son. He did not appeal other charges that he was convicted on related to his interactions with minors.

The ruling says that the state can retry the charges the court has tossed out again.

The Hill has reached out to Maddox Kilgore, one of Harris’s attorneys, for comment.

