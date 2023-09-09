Court paperwork found with stolen tools leads police to burglary suspect

Sep. 9—GREENVILLE — Court paperwork from another incident that was found mixed in with stolen property led Greenville police to charge a man with the theft of tools and other items from a building in downtown Greenville.

David Nagel, 62, of 21 N. Second St., Greenville, is charged with burglary, theft and unlawful taking of movable property. The charges stem from an incident that was reported to police on July 22.

Joseph Cushman, who owns a building at 41 Shenango St., Greenville, told police someone entered the building over the past month and stole a large amount of tools and other accessories.

Cushman estimated the stolen property was worth "well over $2,000," according to the criminal complaint.

Cushman called police to the area later that day. He led police to the area between 41 and 43 Shenango St., where there was a bin on a moving cart containing much of Cushman's stolen tools and other merchandise.

There was also a large suitcase on the cart, containing more of Cushman's stolen property, along with a sleeping bag and and some clothes.

Numerous pieces of paperwork belonging to Nagel could be found, including a copy of a search warrant from the Greenville Police Department on Nagel's vehicle, the complaint states.

A police officer who worked the prior night shift said he saw Nagel with a large green suitcase in the area of 41 Shenango St. at about 1 a.m. that morning.

Cushman said he had cameras in the area where the belongings were found, and was able to show police photos from around 6 a.m. that date of Nagel pushing the cart away from the area.

Around 12:45 a.m. July 24, a police officer saw Nagel standing outside the Sheetz convenience store with a cart.

When Nagel left the parking lot area, the officer pulled up next to Nagel and asked about the stolen items. The officer also asked about Nagel being caught on camera where the stolen items were. Nagel admitted he took the tools, and he was going to use the tools instead of selling them, the complaint states.

Nagel is being held in Mercer County Jail, according to the jail inmate list, and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 3 before Mercer County President Judge Daniel P. Wallace.

This is not the first time the building at 41 Shenango St. has been targeted.

Michael David McCann, 40, of Greenville, is facing charges of burglary and criminal trespassing for allegedly picking the building's lock with a credit card and entering the building at 6:41 a.m. July 26.

McCann told someone he planned to take a Harley Davidson motorcycle being kept in the building if no one claimed it.

McCann is scheduled to be arraigned before Wallace on Oct. 24.

