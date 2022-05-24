Court paperwork reveals recent trouble at the address where a Medford woman was found dead

A Medford mother whose body was found in a recycle bin under her porch on Monday, had recently filed for a restraining order against her husband, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

There have been no arrests, or suspects named in the death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes.

District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office only update on the case on Tuesday was that the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Boston 25 has been looking into city records, court records, and calls for police at the address where Barbara Novaes’ body was found at 21 Emery Street in Medford.

21 Emery Street, according to the city assessor, is owned by Fernando Novaes. Barbara Novaes is listed as a co-owner.

A man named Fernando Novaes is also listed in court documents, filed by Barbara Novaes, when she applied for a restraining order earlier this month. The court document indicates Barbara Novaes and Fernando Novaes were married at the time of the court filing.

That “complaint for protection from abuse” from Barbara Novaes says that on May 6, 2022, Fernando Novaes “placed me in fear of imminent physical harm.”

The complaint was filed by the court on May 9th.

Boston 25 has also confirmed at least four “calls for service” by Medford Police to 21 Emery Street Since November 2021.

Two were on the same day on November 16, 2021, for a “suicidal threat.”

The third was on April 21, 2022, for a disturbance. Further details were not available from police.

There was also a call for a disturbance on May 7, 2022 - the day after Barbara Novaes noted in court documents that she had been placed in fear of harm by Fernando Novaes. Further details about that call for service were not available from police.

Barbara Novaes then filed a request to withdraw the restraining order last Tuesday on May 17th.

The body of Barbara Novaes was found Monday, May 23.

Police were back at the home on Tuesday morning.

Novaes was reported missing by her adult son, who was living with her at her Emery Street home. He told police he had not seen his mother since the previous afternoon and thought she had gone to get her nails done.

An officer found Novaes’s body in a recycling bin under the porch around 8:30 a.m. Monday, District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on Novaes’s body, Ryan said, but investigators are treating her death as suspicious.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to call Medford Police at 781-395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

