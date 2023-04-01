Court places Metropolitan Pavlo under 2 months of house arrest

Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv has placed Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), the former abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, under house arrest until 30 May on suspicion of inciting sectarian hatred and condoning Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda journalist; Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: The court granted the request of the Security Service of Ukraine investigators and the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Metropolitan Pavlo has condoned Russia’s armed aggression in his communications with believers and has spoken out negatively against the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which could have led to aggressive attitudes towards the church.

The investigators’ request outlined two events in particular. The first incident occurred in May 2022, when during a telephone conversation with Tamara Fediuk, Metropolitan Pavlo made remarks condoning the aggression of the Russian Federation. He also recorded a video address to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (of the Moscow Patriarchate, UOC-MP) believers in which he humiliated the OCU and urged them "to be reasonable and not to follow the instructions of the 'mad tormentors'".

Prosecutors stressed that there was a risk of the suspect escaping, putting pressure on witnesses, and destroying or distorting evidence.

The defence lawyers objected to the request and asked for a more lenient measure of restraint.

"There is a war between religious organisations in our society. The church is separate from the state and it should not interfere," said the suspect's lawyer, Mykyta Chekman, who believes that the risks outlined by the prosecutors are unfounded.

He said that representatives of the OCU, who oppose the UOC-MP, were interrogated as part of the criminal case.

Story continues

Metropolitan Pavlo said that the suspicion was "political" and that he had "always been against aggression".

"I would like Russia to leave us alone. I have done nothing to be accused of anything. I have always been against aggression. I am now in Ukraine. This is my land," Metropolitan Pavlo said.

He also asked to be provided with a copy of the recordings referred to by the investigation and asked to interrogate the victims Romanchuk and Klos, who he said were representatives of the OCU; he said they were prejudiced against him and that he did not know them personally.

Metropolitan Pavlo also stated in court that he had been "threatened with being hanged and killed". When asked if it was indeed his voice on the recordings shared by the Security Service of Ukraine, he said: "maybe I was joking and said something like that".

"I know that this is a political order. I was told to go to the OCU [the Orthodox Church of Ukraine]. The SBU called me to the director of the museum and said that a criminal case must be opened against me. That's what they did. I won't look into who [did it], I won't settle scores. That's all, I accept it as the will of God," said the Metropolitan of the UOC-MP.

During the court hearing, the issue of Pavlo’s place of residence arose. He asked that if a house arrest is to be imposed as a preventive measure, he be left in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where he has lived for 29 years. However, prosecutors noted that he was registered at a different address, and the Lavra belongs to the state.

The court placed Metropolitan Pavlo under 24/7 house arrest at his address on Molodizhna Street.

According to an Ukrainska Pravda source, Metropolitan Pavlo will remain under house arrest in the village of Voronkiv, Boryspil district, Kyiv Oblast; an ankle bracelet will be used to monitor his whereabouts.

As of 21:50, Pavlo refuses to put on the ankle bracelet, claiming to have problems with his legs. A doctor is on his way to the court. Later, the bracelet was put on him after all.

Background:

On 1 April, Pavlo Lebid was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 161 (infringement of the equal rights of citizens depending on their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds), and Art. 436.2 (justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants).

The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.

Pavlo Lebid said in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but did not mention Russia as a perpetrator.

The court hearing involving Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid has been postponed until Monday. Pavlo said that he was not feeling well "due to his blood sugar level". But later, the court approved a compulsory summons of Pavlo.

