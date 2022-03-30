Court proceedings begin for suspect in murder of Uber driver

Court proceedings are starting for Calvin Crew, the suspect in the murder of Christina Spicuzza, an Uber driver and mother of four.

Crew has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Today will be the first time we see Crew in front of a judge, as evidence is brought forward.

11 News was told that the dash cam footage of the Uber might be shown in court. Police say it shows Crew holding a gun to Spicuzza’s head while she pleads for her life.

Watch Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. as we bring you the latest from Crew’s preliminary hearing.

TRENDING NOW:

Do not click the link: Verizon investigating spoof texts customers receive from own phone numbers Will Smith slap: Jim Carrey calls Oscars audience ‘spineless’ for giving Smith standing ovation Man found shot, killed in front yard of home in Brookline VIDEO: School bus fight leads to harassment charges against elementary school student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts