Court proceedings continue for former North Elementary staff

Nov. 14—The former principal of North Elementary, Natalie Webb, was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of failure to report child abuse following several alleged incidents involving students being abused by teachers.

Webb was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge on Oct. 25 and was sentenced in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Monday. She was ultimately fined $100 plus court costs. She was fired by the school district in July.

Charges were brought against several other teachers and administrators following the incidents, including former Vice Principal Carol Muniz. She faces a battery charge for allegedly striking an 8-year-old child in the head on Jan. 26.

Muniz has yet to enter a plea in Magistrate Court but is scheduled for a plea hearing on Dec. 21. She retired earlier this year.

Diana Ellis and Christian Areford, two former staff members at North, face felony charges for allegedly mistreating a disabled child on several occasions between November 2022 and January 2023.

Ellis was charged with three counts of maltreatment of a disabled child, two counts battery of a disabled child and conspiracy. Areford faces two counts of maltreatment of a disabled child, two counts battery of a disabled child and conspiracy.

Ellis and Areford are currently scheduled for trial in Monongalia County Circuit Court beginning on Dec. 12.

