Court proceedings: Two sentenced to jail time for separate crimes in Marion County

A judge sentenced a man and woman for separate crimes in hearings held at the Marion County Judicial Center earlier this week.

Court documents show the man, William Austin Koontz, 30, of Ocklawaha, learned his fate on Wednesday, while the woman, 42-year-old Angelica Beth Bumgardner of Dunnellon, faced the same judge on Thursday. With their pleas, they each avoided a jury trial.

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges presided over both hearings.

Jurors: Ocala jury finds man guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child; sentence pending

No trial: Man avoids trial and enters plea on charge of interference with child custody

Honoring lives lost: State Attorney's Office in Fifth Judicial Circuit honors National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Bumgardner

For Bumgardner, she was given 10 years in prison for charges of trafficking heroin and possession of fentanyl, oxycodone and hydromorphone.

Court records show Bumgardner pleaded no contest to the offenses and was adjudicated guilty by the judge. Bumgardner has 652 days of credit while serving at the Marion County Jail, according to jail and court records.

Bumgardner and Kenneth Thomas Christie were taken into custody by members of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, or UDEST, a narcotics team consisting of local, state and federal officials, a little more than two years ago at a Dunnellon residence.

Agents had been eyeing the duo and recovered guns, drugs, pills and nearly $10,000 in cash from the home. Bumgardner told drug officials that the cash and drugs were hers and that she's a drug addict.

State records indicate that Christie is scheduled to be released from prison at the end of the month. The 40-year-old Dunnellon man, who has previously spent time in prison for other offenses, was sentenced in July 2019, documents show.

Koontz

In the case of Koontz, who faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, he must serve two years behind bars, according to court documents.

Story continues

Koontz also was charged with two counts of battery, however, prosecutors didn't have sufficient evidence to continue with the case because they were unable to find the alleged victim, according to court records.

Koontz plead no contest and was adjudicated guilty by the judge. He has 249 days of credit at the county jail.

Ricci Benner, who was with Koontz at the time of the incident, also was arrested for drug possession. His charges were later dropped by the State Attorney's Office due to "evidence legally insufficient to prove guilt."

The pair was arrested by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers after a fishing trip along the banks of the Ocklawaha River.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Two sentenced in separate cases at Marion County Judicial Center