Court Proceedings For Young Thug And YSL Members Have Been Disrupted By Alleged Drug Transactions And Contraband Smuggling

There has been no order in the court during Young Thug’s recent proceedings.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Thug allegedly received a Percocet pill from one of his codefendants, Kahlieff Adams, in a quick “hand to hand” transaction.

HipHopDX shared verbiage from the motion filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Defendant Kahlieff Adams stood up from his chair inside courtroom 1c and walked unattended to where defendant Jeffery Lamar Williams aka Young Thug, was seated at the counsel table next to his attorney.”

The motion continued, “Defendant Adams approached defendant Williams and extended a closed right hand toward defendant Williams. Defendant Williams extended his open right hand toward defendant Adams’ closed right hand and accepted an item of contraband, to wit: Percocet, from inside defendant Adams’ hand.”

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, stated Thug “does not even know Mr. Adams.”

Courtroom surveillance tapes caught the alleged handoff between Adams and Thug, and WSBTV shared the footage.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

Officers in the courtroom saw the transaction and proceeded to confiscate the pill from the 31-year-old rapper.

After discovering the single pill, authorities then searched Adams for more contraband.

Rolling Stone reported sheriff’s deputies searched Adams and recovered Percocet, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

Adams is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

The outlet reports Adams was taken to Grady Hospital “after he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.”

The motion stated this incident delayed jury selection and caused the day’s adjournment.

District Attorney Willis wrote, “For accuracy, the record should reflect that defendant Williams’ (along with defendant Adams’) actions caused a delay in the trial.”

BREAKING: More details have come out of yesterday's arrest in the YSL RICO case. Defendant Adams stood up and directly handed Young Thug a Percocet Pill. Officers immediately saw and confiscated the contraband. Adams was searched and they found more on him including (cont.) pic.twitter.com/agnwPcOTac — YSL RICO UPDATES ひ (@ThuggerDaily) January 19, 2023

Thug’s attorney claims this incident should not affect his client.

Steel added that the motion was an “improper attempt to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions.” He reassured that “the end result of an investigation into yesterday’s incident was that Mr. Williams was cleared of any wrongdoing,” Rolling Stone reported.

An attorney (Keith Adams) for Young Thug responded to the allegations that his client was involved in the drug deal.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LEhNvFhbKX — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 20, 2023

The day before the Percocet incident, the mother of YSL member Yak Gotti was arrested for attempting to sneak rolling papers and tobacco products into the courtroom.

WSB-TV reported that 51-year-old Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody after contraband was found in a bag of clothes she dropped off for her son.

Kendrick had given the bag of clothing to her son’s attorney, Douglas Weinstein.

Weinstein reported he had received a text from Nyesha Cox, the mother of Kendrick’s child, stating “she had a placed a sealed envelope inside of the bag.”

Court documents showed authorities searched the bag and found the envelope containing tobacco wrapping papers and tobacco products.

Kendrick was questioned and denied knowing anything about the envelope. Nevertheless, she was taken into custody at the courthouse.

Authorities have filed an arrest warrant for Cox. However, as of now, she has not been arrested.